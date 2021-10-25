15-Year-Old Critically Wounded, Among 2 Shot In Belmont Heights Online Sale Meetup

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy who was critically wounded was among two shot in an online sale meetup that turned into an attempted robbery late Saturday in Belmont Heights, police said.

A 29-year-old man listed a gaming console online and was contacted by the 15-year-old and 19-year-old man about it, police said. The three met up for the sale in the 3600 block of North Octavia at about 10:10 p.m. when one of the males grabbed the console without paying for it and began to walk toward his car. The 29-year-old ran after him and saw a second male in a car pointing a gun at him. That’s when police said the 29-year-old pulled out his gun and shot both the 19-year-old and 15-year-old.

The 15-year-old was shot in the head and is listed in critical condition and the 19-year-old was shot in the shoulder and was listed in fair condition. Both were taken to Community First Medical Center and are in custody, according to police.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

This incident comes after three similar robberies involving meetup sales this week alone.