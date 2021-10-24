Tracking the atmospheric river: Here's when Central CA will see rain this weekend

A strong storm is moving into Central California, bringing with it heavy downpours in the San Joaquin Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming storm:

When will the Central Valley see rain?

Some showers were possible for the North Valley on Friday, with some chance of sprinkles in the South Valley. Most of the Valley will stay sunny and dry on Saturday, but a powerful atmospheric river will move in starting Sunday.

Continous rainfall, including heavy downpours, will be widespread across the Valley all day Monday. ABC30's Accuweather team has issued an Accuweather Alert for Monday due to the heavy rain, winds and possible flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for areas near the Creek Fire burn scars. ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says the strong rainfall is a concern for quick flooding, mudslides and debris flow.

What is an atmospheric river?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), an atmospheric river is "a flowing column of condensed water vapor" that moves through the atmosphere and cools, producing heavy amounts of rain and snow. The NOAA says powerful atmospheric rivers could cause flooding and even mudslides.

How much rain will we get?

Rain totals for the Central Valley are expected to be about half an inch to an inch for the South Valley and one to two inches for the North Valley. The foothill communities will see the most with about three to six inches of rainfall expected.

In addition to rain, strong gusty winds are possible for the western parts of the Central Valley on Sunday afternoon and early Monday, NWS Hanford said.

How much snowfall will there be in the Sierra?

In the Sierra Nevada, at elevations around 8,000 to 9,000 feet will see the most snow. Mammoth could see about 52 inches of snowfall, Yosemite National Park could see 32 inches and about 19 inches for Sequoia National Park.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for elevations above 8,000 feet from Sunday at 11 am to Monday at 11 pm.

Preparing for the storm

Public works teams across the Central Valley have been preparing for the upcoming storm. In Fresno, city crews were out repairing and cleaning storm drains in anticipation for the heavy rainfall and possible flooding.

Mariposa began mobilizing its snow removal team on Thursday. Meanwhile, crews in Merced were preparing equipment to help those impacted by the storm.

Madeline Evans says Monday morning may be a messy commute for drivers due to the rain. Officials were urging drivers to take caution and allow plenty of time for travel.