The Janesville Gazette

Wilderness sweep Jets in NAHL weekend series

By Gazette staff
 7 days ago

The weekend was a forgettable one for the Janesville Jets.

A three-goal third period lifted the Minnesota Wilderness to a 6-3 win over the Janesville Jets on Saturday and two-game sweep of the NAHL series.

Minnesota also won 6-3 on Friday.

Janesville tied the game Saturday at 3-3 on Jan Lasak's power-play goal just 47 seconds into the third period, but Minnesota scored the last three goals to pull away.

Janesville native Jonah Aegerter had two assists for the Jets.

The Jets travel to Alaska next weekend for a series with Anchorage.

MINNESOTA 6, JANESVILLE 3

Janesville;1;1;1--3

Minnesota;2;1;3--6

First Period

M--Bobby Metz (Aaron Pionk, Haden Kruse), pp, 5:15. J--Robby newton (Jonah Aegerter, Arsenii Smekhnov) 6:01. M--Kruse (Cole Crusberg, Ethan Wolters), pp, 12:38

Second Period

M--Matthew McQuade (Gunnar Thoreson, Max Ruoho), pp, 12:30. J--William Gustavsson 14:13

Third Period

J--Jan Lasak (Aegerter, Cy LeClerc), pp, :42. M--William Persson (Ruoho, Thoreson), pp, 5:13. M--Wolthers (Thoreson, Crusberg), en, 17:56. M--Persson (Nicholas Rexine, Bobby Metz), pp, 19:31

Saves--Owen Millward (J) 21, Sam Livecchi (M) 20

