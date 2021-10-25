CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Updates: Strong Winds And Rain Moving Across Sacramento Region

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H5nCd_0calXNK200

A major storm system is moving through the Sacramento region. It’s something we don’t see very often in October. The National Weather Service says that before the storm is over on Monday, we’ll see about 4.86 inches of rain falling in downtown Sacramento.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to happen Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back often for the latest updates.

Helpful links: CBS13 Weather Page | Interactive Radar | Sandbag Locations | Animated Radar | Forecast Videos | CBS13 Weather on Facebook | In Depth Forecast | Sacramento-Area Creek Levels

9:45 p.m. Update:

SMUD is reporting a total of 1,867 customers experiencing power outages in Sacramento, the majority of them across Rio Linda, Downtown Sacramento, and Pocket/Greenhaven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33mznW_0calXNK200

Credit: SMUD

9 p.m. Update:

The National Weather Service in Sacramento released a statement saying that the rainfall in the last 24-hours is the second highest daily rainfall since record-keeping began back in 1877.

8:45 p.m. Update:

Fairfield residents,

The following streets are closed due to flooding:

  • Airbase Parkway between Dover and Heath.
  • 3000 block Holiday Lane.
  • 740 block of N. Texas at the curve
  • Red Top Road under I-80

If you approach a traffic light that is out, please treat it as a four-way stop sign.

8:15 p.m. Update:

SMUD said that there are a total of 363 customers experiencing power outages in Sacramento, 223 of those customers are located in downtown Sacramento.

8 p.m. Update:

An accident obstructing two lanes on Interstate 80 in Floriston was recently cleared by Caltrans. All lanes are currently clear and reopened.

7:30 p.m. Update:

Placer County evacuation update:

5:30 p.m. Update:

Caltrans District 3 update:

“Dealing with some debris flows, flooding, and downed trees on Highway 50 in the Caldor Fire burn area but crews are patrolling the corridor 24/7 and the highway remains open. Travel, however, is not advised tonight.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJQfT_0calXNK200

Credit: Caltrans

4:16 p.m. Update:

Highway 160 is currently closed between the Arden offramp and Tribute due to an accident involving a Caltrans vehicle.

Read more here.

2:53 p.m. Update

According to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, Highway 70 is now CLOSED from the Greenville Wye west to Yankee Hill in Butte County due to a rock/mudslide near the Rock Creek Dam.

There is no estimated time for reopening. You can monitor Highway info by going to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KhpZE_0calXNK200

Credit: CHP QUINCY

2:21 p.m. Update

A viewer sent in this photo of Cripple Creek in Citrus Heights. Desiree Dickson says the water level rose 30 feed in just two hours! Visit https://www.sacflood.org/ for the latest creek and river readings in our area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y1jfT_0calXNK200

Rising waters on Cripple Creek at Zeeland drive and Calvin. (credit: Desiree Dickson)

1:01 p.m. Update

CHP officers in the Lake Tahoe area have reported rocks falling onto the roadway.

This was the scene along the mountainside of old 40, (Donner Pass Rd between Truckee and Donner Summit.) The road was closed, as it is not safe to pass due to erosion and falling debris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mu397_0calXNK200

This one is along State Route 89 from Emerald By to Inspiration Point:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hHJgy_0calXNK200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h6O6E_0calXNK200

12:05 p.m. Update

Sacramento County has opened up three more sandbag locations:

  • Branch Center
    3847 Branch Center Rd.
  • Orangevale Community Center
    6826 Hazel Ave.
  • Westside Park
    6555 West 2nd St.

Sacramento County supplies the sand and bags, but residents will need to bring a shovel. There is a 20-bag limit per visit.

To find sandbags and sand in your area, visit our sandbag locations page.

How much longer will it last? In the last 24 hours, 1.56 inches of the expected 4.86 inches of rain have fallen in the Sacramento region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tnD1y_0calXNK200

A resident in apartments along Mack Road reported minor flooding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUEJ5_0calXNK200

(credit: Christina Trimble)

Wind knocked a giant inflatable pumpkin off the top of a building along Fremont Street in Stockton. It’s best to avoid the roads and stay home today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CcWxI_0calXNK200

11:44 a.m. Update

Folsom PD:

“Duchow Way, west of Rumsey, will be closed through Monday, October 25, due to localized flooding. Rumsey, Price and Duchow east of the intersection will remain open.  Motorists can use East Bidwell Street and Coloma Street as a detour.”

11:01 a.m. Update

The storm has forced the cancelation of yet another large event scheduled for our region today. The Outlaw Music Festival in Wheatland at the Toyota Amphitheater has been canceled. County music great Willie Nelson was scheduled to perform.

It doesn’t appear the event will be rescheduled as tickets are being refunded at the point of purchase, organizers say.

“We are sad to announce that the Outlaw Music Festival scheduled for today is cancelled due to inclement weather,” organizers said in a statement Sunday. “We thank you for joining us this season at Toyota Amphitheatre and look forward to seeing you in 2022. Fingers crossed Willie and the rest of the Outlaw family will be back.”

10:45 a.m. Update

For those in the Arden area who may be affected by flooding, there is an evacuation center set up at Creekside Adult Center – 241 Kent Drive, Sacramento. The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Service reminds people to not drive through standing water.

10:35 a.m. Update

The City of Sacramento Utilities Department reminds residents to call 3-1-1 for fallen tree branches, clogged drains or traffic signals out. Call @ SMUDUpdates to report power outages. Call 9-1-1 in an emergency.

9:21 a.m. Update

The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance (DHA) has opened 2 DHA lobbies for use as storm respite centers from now until around noon on Monday:

  • 1725 28th Street, Sacramento
  • 2450 Florin Road, Sacramento

Pets are accepted at both locations and snacks and water are available.

8:44 p.m. Update

CHP Oroville is urging people to stay home due to poor visibility and slick roads. They tweeted the following:

“We have already had several collisions this morning for vehicles hydroplaning, numerous trees falling, and several roadways that are experiencing flooding. If you can stay home and off the roads today, Please Do. If you are out on the roads, please use extreme caution.”

8:14 a.m. Update

Highway 70 is closed from the Greenville Wye west to Yankee Hill in Butte County due to a rock/mudslide near the Rock Creek Dam, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has reported.

There is no estimated time for reopening. You can monitor Highway information by visiting http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

A tree limb fell on a Jeep parked along L Street between 14th and 15th streets in downtown Sacramento. Watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TqnXS_0calXNK200

7:17 a.m. Update

A flash flood/debris flow warning has been issued for the area burned by the Dixie Fire. Heavy rain moving in will cause flash flooding and debris flows, the National Weather Service warns.

6:40 a.m. Update

Ironman has canceled today’s Ironman California 2021 race, which was scheduled to get underway at 7 a.m., citing safety concerns.

Here is the statement from race organizers :

“Weather conditions have deteriorated overnight and weather conditions are expected to worsen over the course of the day. We no longer believe that we can provide an acceptably safe swim and bike environment for our athletes. We regret to inform you that the 2020 IRONMAN California triathlon cannot take place today on Oct. 24, 2021.

The safety of the athletes, volunteers, and spectators is our highest priority. It would not be responsible to host the event at this moment in time. We recognize that the change at this late juncture will come as a disappointment and are working diligently to provide our athletes with further details and racing options.

We thank our athletes for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional race experience in the future.”

6:38 a.m. Update:

SMUD is reporting just over 3,800 power outages in Sacramento County. The biggest single outage is centered in the area of Mack Road and Franklin Boulevard. You can track the outages at https://www.smud.org/en/Customer-Support/Outage-Status

PG&E is reporting that there are a few power outages in our area., including in portions of Woodland, Knights Landing, and Vacaville. For the latest, visit https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outages/map/

12:14 a.m. Update:

Follow the storm with this latest coverage from CBS13.

The previous day’s updates are below.

9:19 p.m. Update:

Ca Governor’s Office Of Emergency Services (Cal OES) update:

Resources have been deployed to burn scar locations as flooding after fires is often more severe, as debris and ash left from the fires can form mudflows. As rainwater moves across charred ground it can also pick up soil and sediment & carry it in a fast-moving stream of floodwaters.

We are closely monitoring areas impacted by fires & have crews positioned at the following areas:

  • Alisal Fire Burn Scar
  • CZU Fire Burn Scar
  • Caldor Fire Burn Scar
  • French Fire Burn Scar

8:06 p.m. Update:

Vacaville Fire Protection District update:

  • Moderate to High risk of excessive rainfall for many of NorCal’s recent burn areas
  • Heaviest rain early Sunday morning through Sunday night
  • 2-5″ storm total in Valley, 4-12″+ in foothills/mountains

7:26 p.m. Update:

PG&E urges people to take the following preparations to prepare for a power outage due to the storm:

  • Charge cell phones and laptops.
  • Secure your outdoor furniture.
  • Have fresh drinking water and ice. Placing frozen containers of water in the fridge during an outage can prevent food from spoiling.
  • Use standby generators in a well-ventilated area.
  • Use flashlights, not candles due to fire risk.

6:15 p.m. Update

The national weather service urges people to prepare for possible power outages as the storm arrives in our region. They remind people to make sure their cellphone is charged and that their flashlights have (fresh) batteries in them.

6:03 p.m. Update

Follow the storm with this latest coverage from CBS13.

5:43 p.m. Update

Here’s the latest 7-Day forecast for the Sacramento region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTvT4_0calXNK200

Earlier Saturday

