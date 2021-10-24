STORM WATCH: Coastal storm threatens NYC with strong wind, rain this workweek
The weekend will wrap up cool and cloudy before a strong coastal storm affects NYC Monday into Tuesday.
TONIGHT: A chance of light-showers late into the overnight, likely between 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 55.
MONDAY: Partly sunny to start, clouds building in throughout the day. High near 70.
MONDAY NIGHT: A late evening thunderstorm is expected. Possibly a severe storm mainly after 10 p.m. Low around 58.
TUESDAY: Moderate to heavy rainfall likely for most of the day and into the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Low around 51.
WEDNESDAY: A showery start for the morning gradually becoming dry mostly cloudy, with a high near 60, low around 51.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and dry with high near 62, low around 53.
FRIDAY: Rainy with a high near 62.
