Wanted Man Arrested in Glen Burnie, Charged with Drug Offense

.

A wanted man was located in Glen Burnie and now faces additional charges, after he was allegedly found in possession of drugs while being taken into custody.

On October 21, 2021, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers were checking on a business located in the 600 block of Crain Highway when they observed a subject known to have an outstanding arrest warrant.





The subject was taken into custody and found to be in possession of 31.03 grams of suspected crack cocaine, along with $1,163.00 of U.S. currency. He was identified as:





Gregory Lydell Siscoe

68-year-old

Glen Burnie, Maryland