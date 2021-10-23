Detectives Investigate Fatal Collision in Silver Spring: MONTGOMERY COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF POLICE

Stock Photo

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal collision involving three vehicles that occurred Thursday evening, October 21, in Silver Spring.

At approximately 10:13 p.m., 3rd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Georgia Avenue at Dexter Avenue for the report of a three-vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that a black 2005 Acura RSX and a silver 2021 Honda Civic were traveling southbound on Georgia Avenue, approaching Dexter Avenue. The driver of a black 2020 Ford Fusion attempted to make a left turn from northbound Georgia Avenue to Dexter Avenue and was struck by both the Acura and the Honda. The Acura then left the roadway and struck a large decorative brick wall. The Honda and Ford remained on the roadway.

The Acura was carrying three individuals at the time of the collision. The driver and one of the passengers were transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The rear passenger, a three-year-old child was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased. The drivers of both the Honda and Ford were also transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.