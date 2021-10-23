CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Police Investigating Vandalism Bias Incident

Report Annapolis
 16 days ago

MCPD

The Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit is actively investigating a bias incident that occurred on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

At approximately 8 a.m., Montgomery County Police 2nd District officers were dispatched to a grocery store on the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Rd. for vandalism with hate speech spray painted in the rear of the building. When officers arrived, they observed garbage dumpsters with blue spray paint reading, “WHITE PRIDE 2021.”

Shortly after, officers were notified of vandalism on the property of Walter Johnson High School reading “NO COMMIES” AND “LGBT IS UNNATURAL,” and “WHITE PRIDE” with circles and crosses spray painted in the same color in multiple locations on the school building.

Soon after, officers were advised of similar vandalism on the welcome sign of a church on the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Rd, and at a bus stop at the intersection of Old Georgetown Rd. and Democracy Blvd.

A fourth call to officers advised of more vandalism on the Bethesda Trolly Trail and later, another church in the 6000 block of Grosvenor Lane.

The case has been assigned to an investigator who has viewed surveillance video of a potential suspect. The suspect appears to be a male, slim to medium build, wearing a light-colored hat, dark red (possibly plaid) shirt or jacket, tan pants and brown boots. He is also wearing a headlamp and a backpack.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, is asked to call the 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit at 240-773-6726.

Comments / 9

Beavis Butthead
15d ago

Another Jussie Smollett fake hate crime - democrats can’t accept the fact that the level of racism is so low in this nation they have to fabricate it! Just ask the Covington Catholic students.

Reply(1)
10
Mz Pacino
15d ago

it must be one of Pelosis or Brandon's trolls trying to distract like always and cause more racial tension one of their main tactics to use LetsGoBrandon!

Reply
3
Related
Report Annapolis

Police Investigates Attempted Robbery of Corrections Officer on Atwater Drive, Home Burglary on Paddington Place

Detectives with the Annapolis Police Department are investigating two incidents which were reported on the same day one of five recent shootings occured in the area. On November 3, 2021 at approximately 1:53pm, officers responded to the 1000 block of Paddington Place for a reported burglary that just occurred. The homeowner reported that an unknown male entered her home through a rear sliding door that was unlocked. The unknown person displayed a handgun and pointed it at the resident prior to fleeing out the same door that he entered. The resident was unharmed and the suspect was not located. An extensive search of the area yielded negative results for the suspect.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Police: Attempted Robbery of Crofton 7-Eleven Under Investigation

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the attempted robbery of a Crofton Area 7-Eleven store. On October 18, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to an attempted commercial robbery at the 7-Eleven store located at 2129 Defense Highway. An unknown male suspect approached the cashier, stated he had a handgun, and demanded cash. The cashier did not comply and the suspect fled the store in an unknown direction.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Police Confirm Severn Shooting Leaves Local Teen, 22 Year Old Woman Injured

Anne Arundel County Police confirmed that a double shooting in Severn left an area teen and a 22 year old woman wounded. On October 24, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the area near a basketball court on Stillmeadows Drive for a shooting. Upon arrival, they located two adult female shooting victims. Both victims were transported to area hospitals. Victim 1, a 22 year old woman from Severn, is listed in serious/critical condition. Victim 2, a 19 year old woman from Severn, has non-life-threatening injuries.
SEVERN, MD
Report Annapolis

Independent Investigations Division Releases In-Car Camera Video from October 9 Fatal Accident in Baltimore

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of Attorney General today released dashboard camera video from the single-vehicle crash following a police pursuit that occurred in the early morning hours of October 9th in Baltimore County. The decedent was identified as Jawuan James Ginyard of Baltimore. The video can be viewed here.
BALTIMORE, MD
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Police Announces Northern District Homicide Arrest

In reference to the homicide of 19 year-old Andrew Frazier, Homicide detectives have arrested 19 year-old Datwain Jackson of Baltimore. According to investigators, the victim was standing in the 900 block of Tunbridge Road the when he was shot by the suspect. The victim then ran to the 5400 block of Lothian Road where he collapsed, and later died at an area hospital.
BALTIMORE, MD
Report Annapolis

Authorities Arrest Two Annapolis Men in Connection with Recent Pleasant Street Homicide

Authorities in Annapolis have arrested two men from the area in connection with a recent fatal shooting that occured on Pleasant Street. Shortly after 1pm on October 14, 2021, multiple units responded to Pleasant Street for a reported shooting. Preliminary details reveal that one person was found with injuries consistent with being shot. The victim, Cornell Scott-Young, 22, was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Investigate Armed Robbery And Assault In Calvert County

Maryland State Police are on the lookout for two masked men who committed an armed robbery and assault in Owings. The armed robbery took place shortly before 6:00 a.m. at a convenience store/gas station in the 100 block of Chesapeake Beach Road in Owings, Maryland. Two masked men walked into the store and placed items on the counter for purchase including chewing gum and material to fix a flat tire.
MARYLAND STATE
Report Annapolis

Wanted Baltimore Man Arrested in Pasadena, Reportedly Found with Pot and Stolen Loaded Gun

A wanted Baltimore man was found in possession of marijuana and a stolen loaded handgun while being arrested in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County Police said. On November 4, 2021, at approximately 10:50 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a silver Honda on Ritchie Highway near East Hamburg Street. The driver was found to have an open arrest warrant and was taken into custody.
PASADENA, MD
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Teen Pleads Guilty, Sentenced After Shooting at a Man Holding a Child on Newtowne Drive

An Annapolis teenager has been sentenced to jail time and probation after pleading guilty to shooting at a man holding a child last year. According to court records, Reco Ramon Johnson, 17, recently entered a plea of guilty to first degree assault and the possession of a firearm by a minor. On November 1, 2021, an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge sentenced Johnson, who was 15 and charged as an adult at the time of the incident, to 12 years with all but 18 months suspended.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
