Montgomery County Police Investigating Vandalism Bias Incident

MCPD

The Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit is actively investigating a bias incident that occurred on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

At approximately 8 a.m., Montgomery County Police 2nd District officers were dispatched to a grocery store on the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Rd. for vandalism with hate speech spray painted in the rear of the building. When officers arrived, they observed garbage dumpsters with blue spray paint reading, “WHITE PRIDE 2021.”

Shortly after, officers were notified of vandalism on the property of Walter Johnson High School reading “NO COMMIES” AND “LGBT IS UNNATURAL,” and “WHITE PRIDE” with circles and crosses spray painted in the same color in multiple locations on the school building.

Soon after, officers were advised of similar vandalism on the welcome sign of a church on the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Rd, and at a bus stop at the intersection of Old Georgetown Rd. and Democracy Blvd.

A fourth call to officers advised of more vandalism on the Bethesda Trolly Trail and later, another church in the 6000 block of Grosvenor Lane.

The case has been assigned to an investigator who has viewed surveillance video of a potential suspect. The suspect appears to be a male, slim to medium build, wearing a light-colored hat, dark red (possibly plaid) shirt or jacket, tan pants and brown boots. He is also wearing a headlamp and a backpack.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, is asked to call the 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit at 240-773-6726.