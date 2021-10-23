CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Child Pornography Charges In Harford County

A Harford County man was arrested and charged on October 21, 2021 after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Robert Jackson Wyatt Jr., 52, of Fallston, Maryland. Wyatt is charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and eight counts of possession of child pornography. Wyatt was arrested at his residence without incident and taken to the Harford County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

In August 2021, the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force initiated an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography online. The investigation led to the identification of the suspect and his residence in Harford County.

The Maryland State Police, assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at the identified residence. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files.

