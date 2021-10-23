Independent Investigations Division Investigating Fatal Vehicle Police Involved Crash in Wicomico County

Stock Photo

The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal crash following an attempted traffic stop and police pursuit that occurred on October 21 in Wicomico County.

At approximately 10 p.m., an officer from the Salisbury Police Department observed a car at the intersection of Delaware Ave. and West Salisbury Pkwy. that was operating without lights and reportedly swerving. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop. The officer pursued the car out of concern that the driver was impaired. The driver then turned onto Queen Ave., at which time he struck a Wicomico County Sheriff's cruiser. The subject car continued on Queen Ave. and struck a second vehicle at the intersection of Queen Ave. and Duchess Drive. The second collision caused the driver to lose control of the car. The car entered a yard on Duchess Drive and struck a parked vehicle and a tree. The driver, a man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The IID is investigating this incident with assistance from the Maryland State Police Crash Team, the Salisbury Police Department, and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Department.