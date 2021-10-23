CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee investigation leads to a dozen human trafficking arrests

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XsvOd_0cacLpAL00
Stock Photo

A two-day undercover operation aimed at addressing human trafficking in middle Tennessee, resulted in the arrest of 12 individuals accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.

The operation was conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Unit, Murfreesboro Police Department, Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force and the office of the 16th Judicial District Attorney General.

“HSI is proud to have partnered with our state and local partners in this successful human trafficking operation involving multiple arrests,” said HSI Nashville Special Agent in Charge Jerry C. Templet, Jr. “Using our victim centered approach to these types of investigations, HSI will continue to target and investigate individuals and networks that engage in crimes that target our most vulnerable populations.”

Beginning Oct. 13, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.

As a result of the operation, those arrested and booked into the Rutherford County Jail include:

  • Terrance Deshun Becton, 27, of Mason, Tennessee, charged with human trafficking for sexual servitude and simple possession/casual exchange.
  • Edilberto Nataren-Aguilar, 32, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, charged with human trafficking for sexual servitude.
  • Colin Patrick Hamilton, 26, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, charged with human trafficking for sexual servitude.
  • Javier Urbina Leija, 31, of Smyrna, Tennessee, charged with human trafficking for sexual servitude.
  • Alasfour Abdullah Hassan, 22, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, charged with human trafficking for sexual servitude.
  • John Darrell Schulze, 59, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, charged with human trafficking for sexual servitude.
  • Garrett Robert Zabloudil, 41, of China Grove, North Carolina, charged with human trafficking for sexual servitude.
  • Edward Pope, 32, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, charged with human trafficking for sexual servitude.
  • Lucas Javier Diaz-Hernandez, 23, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, charged with human trafficking for sexual servitude.
  • Francisco Ruiz-Diaz, 29, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, charged with human trafficking for sexual servitude.
  • Michael Lee Sovern, 20, of Smithville, Tennessee, charged with human trafficking for sexual servitude.
  • William DeJesus Morales-Garcia, 46, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, charged with human trafficking for sexual servitude.

Comments / 4

Sheila Oldham
15d ago

800,000 children go missing yearly in our country. Why doesn't the media talk about this?Who benefits the most from this horrific situation?Why don't we talk about the kids trafficked in the USA? We can't expect God to bless America if we don't stand up for the most vulnerable among us.#SaveOurChildren

Reply(2)
11
Related
Report Annapolis

West VA Authorities Arrest John Knoll, Jr., 21, of Annapolis, For Allegedly Taking Public Bathroom Photos of Juveniles

Authorities in West Virginia have arrested and charged a man from Annapolis for allegedly taking pictures of children inside a public restroom. On Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, an incident involving an adult male taking pictures of a juvenile male in a restroom was reported to the Morgantown Police Department. The incident occurred during a youth basketball event at Morgantown High School.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Man Remains Jailed in West Virginia Following Arrest For Allegedly Taking Public Bathroom Photos of Minors

An Annapolis man remains held at a West Virginia jail after being arrested for allegedly taking pictures of minors inside a public restroom. On Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, an incident involving an adult male taking pictures of a juvenile male in a restroom was reported to the Morgantown Police Department. The incident occurred during a youth basketball event at Morgantown High School.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tullahoma, TN
State
North Carolina State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Smyrna, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Smithville, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
28K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy