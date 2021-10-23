CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

Laurel Man Sentenced to More Than 16 Years in Federal Prison for Charge of Receipt of Child Pornography

U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Barry Thomas Goldsborough, age 53, of Laurel, Maryland to 195 months in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for receipt of child pornography and for violating his federal supervised release. Goldsborough was on supervised release for two previous federal sex offense convictions for attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and for possession of child pornography.

As part of his sentence, Goldsborough acknowledged that he will be required to continue to register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, is an employee, and is a student, pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), and the laws of his state of residence. Goldsborough will also be required to pay $9,000 in restitution.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge James R. Mancuso of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police; and Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

According his plea agreement, in April 2019, an internet search engine and internet portal sent a CyberTipline Report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that reported an email account associated with Goldsborough had uploaded 181 files of suspected child pornography to his user account. Law enforcement subsequently reviewed the 181 files and determined that approximately 70 of the 181 files were considered child pornography.

On November 19, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Goldsborough’s Laurel, Maryland residence and seized several electronic devices. A review of one of the devices revealed one image of child pornography. Law enforcement subsequently obtained a search warrant for Goldsborough’s email address, which revealed that Goldsborough sent and received multiple images of child pornography. For example, on January 27, 2018, Goldsborough received an image of child pornography from another email address. Goldsborough responded to the sender, indicating that he liked young girls between eight and 14 years old. Goldsborough also claimed to have had sex with an 11-year-old girl.

As a result of an executed search warrant of Goldsborough’s Internet storage account, law enforcement located approximately 26 videos documenting the sexual abuse of children.

Goldsborough has two prior federal sex offense convictions involving minor children. Specifically, a prior conviction for attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee and a prior conviction for possession of child pornography in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland. Goldsborough was serving a 72-month term of federal supervised release from those two prior federal convictions at the time he committed the instant offense. Prior to those convictions, Goldsborough was convicted in the District Court for Baltimore County in 2005 for Possession of Child Pornography and sentenced to a sentence of one year, suspended, with two years of supervised probation. Goldsborough was also convicted in the District Court for Howard County in 2015 with Failing to Register as a Sex Offender and sentenced to a two-day period of incarceration.

Maryland Crime & Safety
