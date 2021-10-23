CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina Man Indicted for Assault on Law Enforcement During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

 16 days ago

A South Carolina man was indicted or crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election. A second man, from Texas, was indicted in the case on related charges.

George Amos Tenney III, 35, of Anderson, S.C., was indicted on three felony charges, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, civil disorder, and obstructing an official proceeding. as well six other misdemeanor charges. Darrell Youngers, 32, of Cleveland, Texas, is charged with four misdemeanor offenses. Both men were arrested on June 29, 2021, following the filing of a criminal complaint. They will be arraigned on a future date in the District of Columbia.

According to court documents, before Jan. 6, Tenney wrote on Facebook, “It’s starting to look like we may siege the capital building [sic] and [C]ongress if the electoral votes don’t go right. We are forming plans for every scenario.” Tenney and Youngers were captured on video as they moved through the U.S. Capitol together on Jan 6, entering by approximately 2:19 p.m. through the Senate Wing Door. Tenney and Youngers eventually made their way to the East Rotunda Doors. While there, Tenney sought to force open the doors from inside, despite police efforts to keep them closed, and helped rioters amassed outside get into the building. He also grabbed an employee of the House Sergeant at Arms, locked arms with a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and pushed another Capitol Police officer. Tenney and Youngers eventually retreated into the Rotunda.

john cashler
15d ago

congratulations you are an embarrassment to your family, friends, neighbors, community, church and a traitor to the constitution of the United states of America. you should be put infront of a firing squad

