ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Cynthia Nixon, Ian Somerhalder and More TV Stars Who’ve Directed Episodes of Their Own Shows

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epb86_0caZ6vpa00

Action! Cynthia Nixon , Ian Somerhalder and more TV stars have taken on more than one responsibility while filming their shows.

Nixon revealed in October 2021 that she directed an episode of And Just Like That , the Sex and the City revival set to debut on HBO Max later that year. "It's been a complete dream to work with my beloved co-stars and crew in this new role," she captioned a celebratory Instagram post at the time. "I have truly never felt so supported in my life. (And don't worry, Miranda is still going to be in the episode — it was surreal to do both at once!) #AndJustLikeThat."

Costar Kristin Davis commented that it was "so much fun" to see Nixon take charge on set. "Effortless and insightful and exciting all at once. Hopefully the first of many....🙏," she added in an Instagram Story.

The actresses previously worked together on the original HBO series for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. They joined OG star Sarah Jessica Parker for the revival, which follows the trio of friends as they navigate New York City in their 50s.

While it was Nixon's first foray into directing her own work, the career move has been popular among plenty of other series regulars. Somerhalder took on directing while starring on The Vampire Diaries — as did his onscreen brother , Paul Wesley .

"I'm really grateful that I get to be with my fellow actors who are like my family, and really dig deep and try to find those moments in their characters that mean something to them, not just from a directorial place. This is my show, too, and I want every frame of it to be great," Somerhalder told Collider in 2016. "I'm just super thankful to the studio, the network, to Julie [Plec] and Kevin [Williamson], and to the guys who made all of this happen."

The Anomaly actor acknowledged that creating more than 20 new episodes each season was a "formidable" task for everyone who was involved in the process.

"With 22 episodes, you're shooting almost 200 days a year. How do you maintain crew morale, integrity and energy at that level, at that speed, all the time?" he continued. "I think we've done a pretty damn good job. This show, despite the fact that it's a teen vampire soap opera , is one of the best looking shows on TV. I watch other television shows, that are huge television shows that are very large in size and that do well, and at least our show looks so beautiful because we work so hard at making it feel like a film. It's a film experience, and that's what you want."

Somerhalder was particularly grateful for the opportunity to see a different side of the series he worked on for so many years. For Sophia Bush , getting to direct one of the final episodes of One Tree Hill was also an emotional milestone.

"I burst into tears and acknowledged what an amazing honor that was to be trusted with that," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012. "Everything was really important and everything was really valuable. Because I knew that it was the last chance that I was going to have to tell these stories and to honor these characters and to really show their relationships. It just felt supremely important."

Scroll down to see more TV stars who've directed episodes of their own shows:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Nixon
Person
Ian Somerhalder
Person
Sophia Bush
Person
Paul Wesley
Person
Kristin Davis
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Tv Series#Hbo Max#Episodes#Og#The Vampire Diaries
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum Jokes She Stays Young By Drinking Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Blood ‘Like A Vampire’

Heidi Klum loves a lot about her husband Tom Kaulitz. The model, 49, quipped that she likes to drink her husband’s blood during a new interview with E!’s Daily Pop, released on Wednesday, August 10. When the interviewer asked Heidi what her favorite qualities of being married to the Tokio Hotel guitarist, 32, are, she responded both with a sweet answer, before joking about drinking blood. “His kindness, sexy,” she said. “I suck his young blood. That’s what I’m doing.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

184K+
Followers
20K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy