New York City, NY

‘Best Places To Retire’: New York City Ranks #32 On New List

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wuibx_0caV2okp00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — According to a new ranking from U.S. News & World Report, New York City is among the 150 best places to retire in America.

The rankings considered happiness of residents, affordability, tax rates and quality of health care.

The city ranked #32, with a low score in affordability (3.6 out of 10) but a perfect 10 out of 10 in health care.

“For centuries, New York City has been a leader in trade and culture, redefining everything from fashion trends to what a proper bagel with schmear should taste like,” U.S. News wrote.

Syracuse came in at #49 with high scores in affordability and health care. Weather is a factor, too. The area sees an average of 120 inches of snow every year.

“It’s a comfortable place to live, and the metro area continues to enjoy improvements, including a massive cleanup of Onandaga Lake,” wrote U.S. News.

Rochester , Albany and Buffalo ranked in the top 100.

Hartford , Connecticut was listed at #36 with an average affordability score, but a higher health care rating. New Haven came in at #60.

Trenton was New Jersey’s lone representative in the top 150, ranking #37. It scored just below average in affordability, but 10 out of 10 in health care.

“With a history that predates the founding of the U.S., New Jersey’s capital city was the location of Revolutionary War battles and is home to a number of museums. Yet, it still has a variety of modern attractions and entertainment, and its proximity to the Delaware River means locals can participate in aquatic sports and enjoy an assortment of wildlife,” U.S. News wrote.

Florida dominated with eight cities in the top 10. Sarasota, Naples and Daytona Beach were the top three.

Click here for the full list.

Editor’s note: This story was first published Oct. 23.

