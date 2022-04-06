ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘XO, Kitty’: Everything We Know About Netflix’s ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Spinoff Series

By Yana Grebenyuk
 22 hours ago

Make way for the youngest Covey sister! After watching the love story between Lara Jean Covey ( Lana Condor ) and Peter Kavinsky ( Noah Centineo ), fans of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise will soon see Kitty Song Covey ( Anna Cathcart ) in the spotlight on XO, Kitty .

Following the success of Netflix's To All the Boys films, which were inspired by Jenny Han 's books, the streaming platform announced in October 2021 that a spinoff show focused on Kitty was in the works.

"I'll bet you thought the story was over, that there wouldn't be any more letters," Cathcart said in a video announcement at the time. "But there's one Covey sister — some might call her the favorite — whose love story is just beginning."

According to Netflix, XO, Kitty will mix drama and comedy as it "revolves around the teen matchmaker who moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend and soon realizes that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line."

Han, who wrote the pilot for the series and serves as one of the showrunners, teased whether viewers should expect cameos from Lara Jean or Peter in the future.

"That would be, like, a dream to see them again," the Summer I Turned Pretty author told Insider in October 2021. "But we'll have to wait and see."

Meanwhile, Condor, who appeared in all three of the rom-coms before focusing on her Netflix project Boo, Bitch , previously revealed that she wasn't sure whether Lara Jean and Peter would be able to make a long-distance relationship work once they got to college.

"No, I don't. ... People hate that answer, but I don't," Condor exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021 "I think that they would try their best. I think in college they would give it their college try. They try their best, but ultimately separate so they can grow apart."

While the Deadly Class alum did see the fictional pair being "endgame," she felt like they needed that time apart to be able to form a stronger commitment.

"I do think they would meet after college, like, in the workplace, like, [as] adults who've lived some life and then they would be together forever after that,” she told Us . “But I do think they would take a break. … I'd love for them to reunite after, like, years of being apart and getting to know each other as adults. That's my dream. But no one has come to me with that. Just a dream manifesting."

Condor also predicated what Lara Jean's future might look like after 2021's To All the Boys: Always and Forever .

"I would love to see Lara Jean as a 28-year-old," the X-Men: Apocalypse star added. "In my head, I have this fantasy that she's living in New York and she's a journalist or she's writing in some capacity. Because I think that, obviously, books are her thing and she loses herself in them."

Scroll down for everything we know about Kitty's turn at finding true love in Netflix's XO, Kitty :

