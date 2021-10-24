Early voting: where and when to do it in the tri-county area

Early voting has begun. Here’s a guide on voting opportunities in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties for the week.

The schedule for early voting is the same for every county in the state:

Saturday, Oct. 23 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26 Noon to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27 Noon to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Here is where you can cast your ballots in each county:

JEFFERSON COUNTY

County OFfice Building

175 Arsenal St., Watertown

LEWIS COUNTY

Board of Elections Office

7550 S. State St., Lowville

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY

Clarkson Building (Former Honda Dealership)

42 Maple St., Potsdam

The voting experience should be the same as voting on Election Day: you will check in when you arrive, receive and fill out a ballot and figure out which way to slide the ballot into the machine, however, anyone voting early can not vote on Election Day.

Masks are required at all three voting sites.