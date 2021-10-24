CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, WI

Early voting: where and when to do it in the tri-county area

By JULIE ABBASS jabbass@wdt.net
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TlAG6_0ca68alH00

Early voting has begun. Here’s a guide on voting opportunities in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties for the week.

The schedule for early voting is the same for every county in the state:

Saturday, Oct. 23 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26 Noon to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27 Noon to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Here is where you can cast your ballots in each county:

JEFFERSON COUNTY

County OFfice Building

175 Arsenal St., Watertown

LEWIS COUNTY

Board of Elections Office

7550 S. State St., Lowville

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY

Clarkson Building (Former Honda Dealership)

42 Maple St., Potsdam

The voting experience should be the same as voting on Election Day: you will check in when you arrive, receive and fill out a ballot and figure out which way to slide the ballot into the machine, however, anyone voting early can not vote on Election Day.

Masks are required at all three voting sites.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US panel urges kids 5-11 get COVID shots, final OK due soon

An influential advisory panel on Tuesday recommended kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for all children ages 5 to 11, putting the U.S. on the brink of a major expansion of vaccinations. A final decision was expected within hours. The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for the...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
City
Lewis, NY
County
Jefferson County, WI
City
Potsdam, NY
Jefferson, WI
Government
Watertown, NY
Government
Watertown, NY
Elections
Jefferson County, WI
Government
City
Lewis, WI
City
Watertown, WI
City
Jefferson, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
NBC News

Eric Adams elected mayor of New York, NBC News projects

Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain and Brooklyn borough president, will be the next to lead New York City, becoming the city's second Black mayor, NBC News projects. Adams, a Democrat, beat Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, who founded the 1970s-era anti-crime patrol, the Guardian Angels. "It's official -- our five-borough,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Day#State St#Lowville St#Honda
The Hill

American Airlines cancels another 250 flights

American Airlines canceled another 250 flights on Monday, continuing a weeklong span of flight cancellations due to staffing shortages and bad weather at its hub airports, CNN reported. The airline said it canceled 1,058 flights on Sunday, which doubled the number of cancellations on Friday and Saturday. About 10 percent...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Watertown Daily Times

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown, NY
1K+
Followers
178
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Watertown Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy