CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Fish Count In Poudre River 1 Year After Destructive Cameron Peak Fire Brings ‘Shocking’ News

By Dillon Thomas
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – For the first time since the historic Cameron Peak Fire charred a record-breaking 208,000 acres in 2020, and since the rain on the burn scar caused fatal flooding in the Poudre Canyon in July of 2021, wildlife officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are seeing the detrimental impact the blaze had on the fish in the Cache la Poudre River. As feared, recent surveys of the river showed thousands of fish were killed as a result of the fire and its lasting impacts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16FOFX_0ca1zbI300

(credit: CBS)

“The runoff events we saw this summer, post fire, have had a detrimental impact on the fishery,” said Kyle Battige, Aquatic Biologist with CPW.

Only CBS4’s Dillon Thomas was invited to join CPW staff as they conducted their first fish testing of the year along the Poudre River.

Battige and his team conducted Standardized Electrofishing Surveys along the Poudre River in mid-October, their first time surveying the region since the fatal flooding and Cameron Peak Fire.

Electrofishing is when a team of CPW staff slowly wade their way upstream carrying poles which are connected to a generator. The team shocks the water, causing the fish to be temporarily stunned. Behind the charged rods are a team of workers with nets waiting to catch every fish in the specified region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tp2ol_0ca1zbI300

(credit: CBS)

This is a process completed every year. However, the shocking done in 2021 gave CPW their first clear understanding of the lasting impacts of the Cameron Peak Fire on the fish.

“This year in particular, we are able to monitor the impacts from the post-runoff from the Cameron Peak Fire,” Battige said.

The fatal landslide in July claimed the lives of four people near the Black Hollow Road area. CBS4 was invited to join CPW as they surveyed their two nearest stations, one upstream and one downstream from the slide.

Kelly Flats is a campground and recreation area just downstream from the landslide.

“Last year we caught approximately 200 fish,” Battige said of the roughly 40-yard stretch of the river they survey at Kelly Flats. “(This year) we caught zero trout.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gtq2U_0ca1zbI300

(credit: CBS)

Not one single fish was found near Kelly Flats, just one year after hundreds were located there. Battige said he expected there to be fewer fish due to the impacts of the past year. However, he said he was shocked to not catch one single fish.

“Not seeing any fish at Kelly Flats was certainly startling,” Battige said. “That is a pretty significant loss.”

When the flooding of 2021 took place the Poudre River quickly turned from clear and pristine waters to dark and muddy. Some described the water as looking like oil sludge. The flooding caused local businesses to shut down for several days , and also ruined fishing trips for many. CPW said the sediment in the water likely suffocated many of the fish.

“There was a lot of debris, a lot of sediment and ash that came down the river, likely starving the fish of oxygen,” Battige said.

Though the results of the electrofishing were upsetting for the staff at Kelly Flats, greater signs of hope were unveiled a mile upstream from the landslide.

Within 30 seconds of entering the Poudre upstream from the slide and turning on their electrofishing system, multiple fish were being caught for counting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PJQW_0ca1zbI300

(credit: CBS)

“The good news is, there are still fish in the Poudre River,” Battige said.

At the survey station upstream more than 50 fish were caught during one pass. More were caught during a second pass. CPW staff were thrilled to see the fish were still in the region, even if not at the same population of previous years.

“Here we are seeing fewer numbers, but there are still fish,” Battige said.

Battige said the Poudre River is typically not stocked with trout. The ecosystem has long thrived on its own even after natural disasters. The fish have historically repopulated and redistributed along the river without human intervention.

Battige said he was hopeful the fish would soon make their way toward the Kelly Flats area, repopulating that region.

“So there are fish here that will eventually re-filter downstream and reseed the lower populations,” Battige said.

The fish that are caught in the electrofishing process are weighed, measured, listed for species and then returned to the same waters.

Now, with stats in-hand, CPW will weigh their options for the future. Either let the river bounce back on its own, or try and shock the system by stocking the river with fish.

Natural resources experts who surveyed the fire’s impacts on the watershed , which millions rely on for drinking and irrigation water, believed the Cameron Peak Fire will have impacts on the Poudre River for at least 10 years.

CPW said they are hopeful the wildlife will bounce back at a quicker rate, but that is yet to be determined.

“It will come back with time. It is hard to say how long those impacts will be,” Battige said.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Denver

Volunteers Work With Forest Service To Restore Trails Damaged By The Cameron Peak Fire

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – In the wake of the historic Cameron Peak Fire hundreds of miles of hiking trails through Larimer County were destroyed, damaged or simply made impassable due to charred and toppled trees. Most of the trails run through U.S, Forest Service land, property which is operated by a small staff of workers who cannot singlehandedly restore the hundreds of miles of trails impacted by Colorado’s largest fire on record. (credit: CBS) To restore the dilapidated pathways through Colorado serenity, a growing group of volunteers have volunteered to take on the task. The Poudre Wilderness Volunteers, a nonprofit organization which...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
cbslocal.com

Efforts To Contain The Cameron Peak And Future Fires: Forest Managers Explain How Prescribed Burns Help

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Forests full of readily available fuel across Colorado create conditions in which wildfires can easily spread. The Forest Service says overstocking is a major concern, and that human activity over the past century, including the suppression of wildfires, has contributed to our forests having an abundance of fuel.
FORT COLLINS, CO
cbslocal.com

CBS4’s Documentary ‘SCARRED: Lessons from the Cameron Peak Fire’ Explores Wildfire’s Lasting Impact

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – In 2020 Colorado was crippled with a historic wildfire season, dominated by the East Troublesome (193,812 acres), Calwood (10,106 acres), Grizzly Creek (32,631 acres), Mullen (176,878 acres), Pine Gulch (139,007 acres), and the Cameron Peak fires (208,913 acres). The largest fire in Colorado’s recorded history, the Cameron Peak Fire, burned for months and became the first fire in the state’s history to burn more than 200,000 acres.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Larimer County, CO
cbslocal.com

Watershed Impacts From Cameron Peak Fire Expected To Last For Many Years

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado’s largest fire on record, the Cameron Peak Fire, charred more than 208,000 acres in 2020. However, scientists and hydrologists fear the impacts the blaze will have on the Cache la Poudre River and Big Thompson River watersheds will likely last for at least a decade. Less than one year after the historic blaze, some municipalities had to turn off their intake from the rivers due to high levels of ash and sediment contaminating the rivers.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Quandary Peak Reservation System Deemed A ‘Success’ As Pilot Program Draws To Close

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Summit County sheriff is calling the Quandary Peak trailhead reservation system a success. (credit: David Pfau) Summit County and its partners, the towns of Breckenridge and Blue River, the U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Springs Utilities, say popularity is making the land a safety issue for residents. That’s why the reservation system, for parking and shuttle service, was created. (credit: CBS) The pilot program began in July and will continue through Sunday. Officials are looking to bring it back after this season’s trial run. The sheriff told the Summit Daily News that about 3,200 people have reserved spots in the paid lot since the reservation system began in July and the shuttle has hauled more than 20,000 riders.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Search & Rescue Groups Warn Hikers Against Relying Solely On Your Cellphone After Hiker Ignores Calls

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Search and rescue crews say relying on your cellphone when you’re alone in the backcountry can be risky. As the winter season kicks off, they’re reminding those headed outside that there are many ways you can prepare. “It’s best if you go with a partner. A hiking buddy. But we also understand that a lot of people like to hike by themselves. Maybe their friends can’t go, and maybe it’s a spur-of-the-moment thing. Just make sure that you tell somebody where it is that you’re going and what time you’re going to be out,” said Charles...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Man Who Was Mauled By Grizzly Killed Bear, Game And Fish Kills Her Cubs

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man who was mauled by a grizzly bear over the weekend near Cody actually killed the female grizzly that attacked him, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Tuesday. Around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office’s communications division received a...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Stocking#Trout#Aquatic#Cpw#Cbs4
CBS Denver

Dog Dies After Getting Trampled By Moose While Running On Summit County Trail Ahead Of Owners

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A dog named Arlo found himself separated from his owners Saturday and was trampled by a moose on a trail near Frisco. Despite the efforts of rescuers and family members, the dog later passed away at an animal hospital. (credit: Summit County Rescue Group/Facebook) A Facebook post by the Summit County Rescue Group showed team members carrying Arlo on a litter to a vehicle. The dog was unresponsive but breathing by the time they reached him, SCRG stated in the post. Once off the trail, his owners transported Arlo to the animal hospital. (credit: Summit County Rescue Group) The...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
LiveScience

Hungry grizzly bear photo-bombs camera trap in award-winning photo

A grizzly bear attacked a photographer's camera and ended up starring in a grisly photo that has won the photographer an award. Zack Clothier, a professional photographer based in Montana, set up a camera trap pointing at an elk carcass hoping to get some shots of scavenging wildlife. He returned to find his camera setup trashed and one clear picture of the culprit: a large grizzly bear (Ursus arctos horribilis).
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
CBS Denver

Colorado Parks And Wildlife Cameras Capture Mountain Lion Leaping Over Puddle

(CBS4)– Wildlife cameras from Colorado Parks and Wildlife captured a mountain lion leaping over a puddle. Those big cats are strong and fast. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) They can hit speeds of 45 mph and the cats can jump 19 feet straight up in the air. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) While bears might not be able to hit those speeds or heights, the one captured on video shows that he can meander around the puddle, and even jump a little! (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
ANIMALS
US News and World Report

Hunters Report 'Nightmare' After Elk Take on Wyoming Island

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — If Bob Geringer had another shot, he says he wouldn’t have pulled the trigger. The 79-year-old Salol, Minnesota, man had been in Jackson Hole for several days while out on his first-ever elk hunt. Checking out a new-to-him area alongside the scenic Snake River on a recent morning, Geringer and two pals finally found what they were looking for: a pile of elk, bunched up on a mid-river island. Treading along Emily’s Pond Levee they got to within shooting range, squeezed off about seven shots and watched three cow elk and a calf fall — which was legal, because the non-resident hunters had several licenses each.
WYOMING STATE
KOOL 96.5

Grand Teton National Park’s Grizzly Bear 399 Cubs Have Become Massive Beasts

I just wrote a story last week about bears in Yellowstone and the Grand Teton National Park chowing down on berries as they prepped for their winter hibernation. It included a cute video of the bears eating berries. Even though they are killing machines, bears still have some magical adorable factor that makes us love watching them. Especially bear cubs.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Satellite images show northern California covered in snow from atmospheric river

Satellite imagery from Nasa shows how an atmospheric river has covered the Sierra Nevada mountain range in snow during a series of storms. Images from the space agency’s worldview tool show the area in northern California dry on 16 October, with the mountains ladened with snow behind the clouds on 26 October. A storm went through the region between Sunday and Monday, prompting early snowfall in the state. Almost three feet of snow fell in areas more than 7,000 feet above sea level in parts of the central and northern Sierra, SFGate reported. Forecaster Hannah Chandler-Cooley at the National...
ENVIRONMENT
ReporterHerald.com

Loveland library director a finalist for Poudre River job

Loveland Public Library director Diane Lapierre has been named one of three finalists for the job of executive director at Poudre River Public Library District in Fort Collins. The Poudre River Library Board of Trustees announced three finalists in a news release on Monday. In addition to Lapierre, Ashlee Chavez...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Spooky Sight In Southern Colorado As Tarantulas Continue Migration

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s a spooky sight in Southern Colorado as tarantulas begin their annual migration. Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted video of the Oklahoma brown tarantulas migrating through La Plata County. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Scientists say the majority of the spiders are 10-year-old males looking to mate with females hidden in Colorado’s grasslands. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Officials say tarantulas are mostly harmless to humans, but have bites that can cause injury or allergic reaction and hairs that can be irritating to the eyes, mouth and nose. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The peak time to view the migration is mid-September near Comanche National Grassland south of La Junta off U.S. Highway 109.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy