It may be too little and too late when it comes to reversing the verdict in the court of public opinion. That may not stop Deshaun Watson‘s camp from trying to do just that. Currently, there are indications that, as soon as next week, Deshaun Watson’s representatives will launch a media offensive aimed at challenging the lingering allegations against him. With 20 cases officially settled, four lawsuits remain — along with the vague notion that more lawsuits could be filed.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO