Golf has become hugely popular over the last 18 months, with literally millions taking up the game. As a result of the increase in participation, the need for equipment has sky-rocketed. With that in mind, one of the best golf clubs sets is a great route to go down, with it being one of the most cost-effective ways to take up the game of golf.

Featuring the basics like a driver, fairway wood, irons, wedges and a putter, there are some cracking sets out there and, in this piece, we have compiled a list of the ones that are currently on offer. The best Black Friday golf set deals feature some of the best golf club sets for beginners , with prices ranging from as low as $299 all the way up to more premium $1000 offerings. If you're interested in these discounts then chances are you'll also be interested in our best Black Friday golf deals to see all of the biggest savings across different categories. But here let's get to the package sets.

TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite Complete 11 Piece Set | $200 off at Amazon

Was $1199.99 Now $999.95

One of the best golf package sets on the market, the RBZ SpeedLite set combines smart looks with plenty of forgiveness with a set of 11 clubs that well and truly pack a punch. We gave it a four star rating in our review which goes into more detail on how good this club set can be for you.

Read our full TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite Package Set Review View Deal

Ray Cook Gyro Complete Set | $145 off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $399.99 Now $254.99

$254 for a 10-club set that offers up fantastic value for a beginner golfer, with this being another package to come with driver, fairway, hybrid irons from 6-SW, putter and stand bag. You can't go wrong at this price if you're new to the game. View Deal

Tour Edge Golf Varsity Bazooka 370 Teen Full Set | $70 off at Amazon

Was $399.99 Now $329.99

Perfect for your son or daughter. The Tour Edge Bazooka Set contains all you need for if you're starting the game. Also, it should last a while, with the clubs offering a good range of length, meaning the user won't outgrown them for a considerable amount of time. View Deal

Strata Men's Complete Golf Club Set | $58 off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $541.99

Strata are well known for producing some of the best golf package sets on the market. And this 16 piece set is just that! Receiving a 4.5 star rating on our site, this forgiving club set is sure to have you playing better.

Read our full Strata Men's Golf Package Set Review View Deal

Nitro Golf X Factor 13 Piece Complete Set with Bag Graphite | $50 off at Walmart

Was $249.99 Now $199.99

A lightweight golf package set that is perfect for any beginner junior player looking to improve their golf game. Each club comes with a high MOI meaning this is an excellent set of clubs for anyone struggling with consistency.

Top Flite 2021 XL 13-Piece Complete Set | $50 off at Dicks Sporting Goods

Was $349.99 Now $299.99

Another excellent value club set for beginner golfers , and at a saving of 14%, this is the perfect starter set for anyone looking to get into the game!

Callaway REVA Women's Set | $527 off at Walmart

Was $1625 Now $1097.17

The Callaway Reva is arguably the Aston Martin of women's package sets , engineered for premium performance, luxurious in looks and made from high-quality components. It's been cleverly put together to give you all the options you need from tee-to-green, especially if you're relatively new to the game.

Read our full Callaway REVA Ladies Package Set Review View Deal

TaylorMade RBZ Speedlite 9-Piece Set | £270 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £1,069 Now £799

You can get the excellent RBZ Speedlite set with £270 off right now. In testing we enjoyed the looks and overall performance of the clubs and we think these would suit a wide range of handicaps.

Read our full TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite Package Set Review View Deal

Strata Men's Package Set | 31% off at Amazon

Was £329.99 Now £224.99

This is one of our favorite package sets and the 12-piece model has over 30% off right now. (If you want a little more then the 14 and 16-piece designs are also on offer at the moment).

Read our full Strata Men's Golf Package Set Review View Deal

Strata Women's Package Set | £130 off at Amazon

Was £429.99 Now £299.99

You can also get £130 off the women's package set from Strata as well which is an awesome saving. Additionally there are deals on the 16-club model as well with £147 off.

Read our full Strata Women's Package Set Review View Deal

Ben Sayers M8 Package Set | 30% off at Amazon

Was £399.99 Now £278.99

The Ben Sayers Ladies’ M8 package set is an excellent set and perfect to enable beginner golfers to take their first steps into the game. The 12-club set comes in a high-quality cart bag and includes a driver, 3-wood, and 5-wood, all of which are designed with an aerodynamic crown to promote a lower centre of gravity and higher launch for increased distance and maximum forgiveness. View Deal

Wilson Ultra XD Package Set | £171 off at American Golf

Was £470 Now £299

This is an excellent starting set for any one new to the game of golf. It comes with an excellent stand bag which is easy to carry and features on our best golf package sets guide . View Deal

MacGregor CG2000 Package Set | 29% off at Amazon

Was £354.99 Now £251.67

Another entry level package set we like from MacGregor is this CG2000 model. It comes with 10 clubs and a handy stand bag, and right now it is 29% off which equates to over £100 off. View Deal

Cobra Fly XL Speed Package Set | £300 off at Scottsdale

Was £849 Now £549

Another premium option that features on our list of the best golf club sets for beginners . This set comes with 10 clubs in total - frustratingly short of a full set - which includes a 10.5° 460cc driver, a 5-wood and an easy to hit hybrid clubs. It currently has a colossal £300 off right now.

MacGregor DCT2000 Package Set | 15% off at Amazon

Was £399 Now £339.15

MacGregor make some of our favorite package sets and one example is the DCT2000. This is an 11-piece set that has all the clubs a beginner could need and you also get a choice between stand or cart bag. That being said, the stand bag is the only option on offer this Black Friday. View Deal

Why should you buy a golf club set during Black Friday?

Black Friday brings plenty of opportunities for beginner golfers and those new to the sport to grab themselves an excellent bargain on a set of new golf clubs. And if you were pondering whether to grab yourself a full set, then there is no better chance to do so. Golf clubs don't come cheap and buying clubs individually can set you back a lot, and may not always be worth it if you've just got into the sport. For that reason, manufacturers offer new players a great way to secure themselves a bag of top quality and forgiving clubs, in the form of a golf package set.

Package sets tend to cost a lot less than buying a set of irons, driver and putter individually. That's because manufacturers know that new golfers don't always want to fork out a fortune on a set of clubs that they may not use as regularly than a low handicap player. And while you may pay a reduced price for your first set of clubs, you can grab yourself an even better bargain in the Black Friday sales on some excellent club sets.

These package sets are significantly cheaper and save your budget for when/if you continue playing and upgrade to some of the best golf drivers , best golf irons , best golf wedges and best putters . From our testing, we've found that the majority of package sets offer a decent amount of performance in the sense that you'll be able to get the ball in the air and hit some good shots. If you want to go towards the premium end, like the TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite set , then you'll likely get a set of 12 clubs of high quality that can last you a good number of years. Another key thing to consider is do you want your set to come with a stand bag or cart bag. Stand bags are versatile as they can be carried and used on a trolley/cart, whereas cart bags do not really have carry functions, so you would need to buy one of the best golf carts (or check our best golf trolley deals ) to help you wheel it around the course.

Why should you consider when buying a golf club set?

New to the game and looking to get yourself a set of golf clubs? Here are several factors you might want to consider before picking up a set.



What comes in the set

The great thing about golf is if you want to buy single golf clubs for your bag you can, but you can also get entire sets with one purchase too. When doing the latter, it is worth checking which clubs come as part of the set to make sure you have all bases covered, and it is also worth getting a bag with the set too.

Quality

A common problem for beginner sets can be quality. Unlike the models we picked above, many can be poorly made and have issues with the head, shaft or grip, or even all three. Therefore it is definitely worth going for brands that are well-respected in the game of golf because the products will have been made properly and would've been designed to give as much help to beginners as possible. The prevalence of Wilson and Callaway in this area is a case in point.

Forgiveness

The main factor when specifically looking at the clubs themselves is forgiveness. The most common problem for beginner players is mishit shots which limits distance and hinders accuracy. Beginner golf clubs are designed to have larger heads and sweet spots, and therefore more forgiveness to help players still make solid contact with the golf ball.

Budget

Obviously there are different sets at different price points so it is worth thinking about whether you want to spend more or less here. This point also links with what comes in the set because the sets that come with bags, headcovers and so on, usually come with a higher price.

Want more golf Black Friday deals?

Where are the best places to find Black Friday golf deals?

In the US, some of the best golf retailers include Dick's Sporting Goods , Golf Galaxy , Rock Bottom Golf , Walmart and, of course, Amazon . In the UK, the best golf retailers include American Golf , Scottsdale Golf , Sports Direct , Click Golf and Amazon .

Amazon can be tricky to navigate (check out our best Amazon Black Friday golf deals ) but they're a fantastic retailer for golf watches, lasers and balls in particular. Other retailers to keep an eye on are the brands themselves so Nike , adidas , Puma and Under Armour .