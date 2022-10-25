T20 World Cup live stream and how to watch the T20 from anywhere

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is well into the Super 12 stage. This week's highlights include Pakistan vs Zimbabwe at 12pm BST on Thursday, 27th October, and Australia vs England at 9am BST on Friday, 28th October.Hold onto your hats for some cracking cricket! And make sure you know how to watch a T20 World Cup live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Date: 16th Oct – 13th Nov 2022

Location: Australia

Australia stream: Kayo Sports (7-day free trial)

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

US stream: ESPN+ | Sling + Willow

UK stream: Sky | Now

India stream: Disney+ Hotstar

The competition formerly known as the ICC World Twenty20 was due to take place in Australia in 2020, but was mothballed due to covid-19. The tournament relocated to Oman and the United Arab Emirates in 2021, before returning in Australia in 2022.

A total of 16 teams will battle it out over five weeks to be crowned ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 champions. The action started on 16th October, when eight teams aimed for first round qualification. Things are due to hot up from Saturday 22nd October when England, Australia and South Africa enter the fray at the Super 12 stage.

Once the Super 12 group matches have been completed, just four semi-finalists will remain. Last year, that was England, New Zealand, Pakistan and Australia. Can the Aussies, who beat New Zealand by eight wickets to win their first T20 World Cup last time out, make it back-to-back T20 World Cup wins?

Read on below to find out how you can watch a T20 World Cup live stream from where you are in the world.

T20 World Cup free live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to air the T20 World Cup 2022. Cord-cutters can catch every match live and on-demand through Kayo Sport (7-day free trial) . Subscription costs from AU$25 a month.

Kayo Sports Watch T20 cricket with a free 7-day trial

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports including the 2022 T20 World Cup. You can choose a free 7-day trial of Basic ($25/month) or Premium ($35/month) and cancel at any time.

14 matches – including Australia vs England on Friday 28th October and the finals – will be available free-to-air on Nine, 9Gem and 9Now .

Travelling abroad? You'll need to use a VPN to watch Kayo and 9Now when overseas. Details next...

Watch a T20 World Cup 2022 live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant T20 World Cup cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee . If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for the T20 World Cup 2022



Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the T20 World Cup, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy the T20 World Cup 2022 using Kayo's 7-day free trial.

USA: watch a T20 World Cup live stream

Willow TV has the rights to show the T20 World Cup 2022 in the States, but there's plenty of options for those without cable.

ESPN Plus is streaming every T20 World Cup 2022 match, and at the very affordable price of $9.99 a month. You can also bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99 per month.

ESPN Plus is only available within the USA, so you'll need to use a VPN to access ESPN Plus when travelling overseas.

You can also stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. Better still, new users get their first month half price...

T20 World Cup 2022 | 50% off your first month Sling TV

Enjoy 50 per cent off your first month of Sling with this initial offer ($35 a month thereafter). You'll need the Willow TV add-on for $10 a month. Cancel at any time.

UK: watch a T20 World Cup live stream

In the UK, Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast this T20 World Cup 2022. Catch the action on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

Check out today's best Sky TV deals and packages and best Now TV offers .

India: watch a T20 World Cup live stream

Disney+ Hotstar is the place to find live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 in India.

Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to live cricket plus original Disney+ content (in English) for Rs 499 (around £5/$7) per month, or you can take out an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from wherever you are using a VPN .

T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures and schedule

UK times

SUPER 12:

Saturday 22nd October 2022

New Zealand v Australia (Sydney, 8am)

England v Afghanistan (Perth, 12pm)

Sunday 23rd October 2022

A1 v B2 (Hobart, 5am)

India v Pakistan (Melbourne, 9am)

Monday 24th October 2022

Bangladesh v A2 (Hobart, 5am)

South Africa v B2 (Hobart, 9am)

Tuesday 25th October 2022

Australia v A1 (Perth, 12pm)

Wednesday 26th October 2022

England v B2 (Melbourne, 5am)

New Zealand v Afghanistan (Melbourne, 9am)

Thursday 27th October 2022

South Africa v Bangladesh (Sydney, 4am)

India v B2 (Sydney, 8am)

Pakistan v B1 (Perth, 12pm)

Friday 28th October 2022

Afghanistan v B2 (Melbourne, 5am)

England v Australia (Melbourne, 9am)

Saturday 29th October 2022

New Zealand v A1 (Sydney, 9am)

Sunday 30th October 2022

Bangladesh v B1 (Brisbane, 3am)

Pakistan v A2 (Perth, 7am)

India v South Africa (Perth, 11am)

Monday 31st October 2022

Australia v B2 (Brisbane, 8am)

Tuesday 1st November 2022

Afghanistan v A1 (Brisbane, 4am)

England v New Zealand (Gabba, 8am)

Wednesday 2nd November 2022

B1 v A2 (Adelaide, 4am)

India v Bangladesh (Adelaide, 8am)

Thursday 3rd November 2022

Pakistan v South Africa (Sydney, 8am)

Friday 4th November 2022

New Zealand v B2 (Adelaide, 4am)

Australia v Afghanistan (Adelaide, 8am)

Saturday 5th November 2022

England v A1 (Sydney, 8am)

Sunday 6th November 2022

South Africa v A1 (Adelaide, 12am)

Pakistan v Bangladesh (Adelaide, 4am)

India v B1 (Melbourne, 8am)

SEMI-FINALS:

Wednesday 9th November 2022

Semi-final TBC (Sydney, 8am)

Thursday 10th November 2022

Semi-final TBC (Adelaide, 8am)

FINAL:

Sunday 13th November 2022

Final TBC (Melbourne, 8am)