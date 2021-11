Investing.com -- Want to scare people at the Hallowe’en party this year? Trying going dressed up as that scariest of all things right now – a global supply chain. But first, a spoiler alert: you are going to have to make this costume yourself. The factory in Vietnam that makes it only just reopened after months of lockdown, and even if you could get it knocked up in Ho Chi Minh City, the ship carrying it would have to get in line behind over 70 others currently docked outside Long Beach port, waiting to unload over $26 billion worth of cargo.

