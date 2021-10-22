CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Is Fisker Stock a Buy?

By Rekha Khandelwal
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Top EV companies are looking to bring down costs to make electric vehicle pricing comparable to that of traditional vehicles.
  • Fisker's management team has rich industry experience.
  • The company's partnerships with Magna International and Foxconn should help in the timely launch of its first models.

Electric vehicles are transforming the auto sector, and several new EV start-ups should help accelerate the ongoing transformation. They may not all succeed in the long term, though. As the space continues to evolve, finding potential winners is not an easy task.

One promising EV start-up is Fisker (NYSE:FSR). Let's discuss what may and what may not work for this aspiring company in the long term.

Why Fisker may succeed

There are quite a few things to like about Fisker. To begin with, it has an experienced management team. The company's founder and CEO, Henrik Fisker, has rich technical experience, and he has previously worked with Aston Martin, BMW, and Ford Motor Company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ha0OF_0cZOlBAE00
Image source: Fisker.

Moreover, Fisker created an auto company called Fisker Automotive in 2007, which went bankrupt in 2014 for several reasons: bankruptcy of its battery supplier, battery problems requiring product recalls, destruction of a car shipment by Hurricane Sandy, and Fisker's disagreement with the company's management on its business strategy. This experience could help Fisker avoid such issues in his new company. Other members of the company's management and technical team also have valuable industry experience.

The second thing to like about Fisker is its asset-light approach. Rather than setting up its own manufacturing plant, the company has contracted manufacturing to leading auto parts supplier Magna International (NYSE:MGA), which has decades of experience in this segment. This should greatly help in the timely launch of Fisker's vehicles. The company plans to start commercial deliveries of its first SUVs -- the Fisker Ocean line -- in November 2022. Magna has a 6% equity stake in Fisker.

Fisker has also partnered with Foxconn to launch lower-priced models starting at under $30,000. Production under this partnership is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024. Fisker believes that its low-cost manufacturing will allow it to offer vehicles with ranges comparable to competitors' at much lower prices.

What may not work for Fisker

Fisker's key selling proposition is high performance, quality, and range at an affordable price. However, with production still a year away, other EV companies have time to bring their costs down and compete with Fisker on this front. Several legacy auto manufacturers are planning to launch electric versions of their top-selling models and may offer stiff competition to Fisker.

In short, Fisker may find it difficult to differentiate itself in the crowded electric vehicle space and compete on cost, as it is hoping to do. That's because several auto companies have been outsourcing parts manufacturing. Fisker expects to be able to launch lower-priced electric vehicles, but there doesn't seem to be anything unique in its approach.

Should you buy Fisker stock?

Overall, though there is a lot to like about Fisker's strategy, the company still faces significant risks. Fisker may have a tough time competing with legacy auto heavyweights as well as other EV companies. It looks like a very high-risk stock to me. Investors may want to let this story play out and look elsewhere for attractive electric vehicle stocks in the meantime.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why the EV Stock Rally Fizzled Today

Nio stock has been rising recently from excitement among peers and for its upcoming new developments. Nikola's strategy includes a growing hydrogen economy, and a big announcement came in that sector yesterday. What happened. The stock of popular electric vehicle company Nio (NYSE:NIO) popped more than 6% yesterday, and the...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why Spire Global Stock Just Popped 13%

Shares of space-based data, analytics, and services company Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) shot to the moon on Tuesday, rising a solid 13% through 2:30 p.m. EDT today. The catalyst for today's rise appears to be the promotion of an executive. So what. As Spire announced this morning, it has promoted Theresa...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Bloom Energy Stock Jumped Again Tuesday

Morgan Stanley upgraded its price target on Bloom Energy a day after the company signed a big contract. There seems to be no stopping fuel-cell stock Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) this week. After a dizzying Monday rally, its shares shot up another 5% Tuesday morning thanks to an analyst upgrade. So...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Fisker
Money Morning

Why Allbirds Stock Is Not a Buy on Robinhood

The Allbirds stock ticker, BIRD, will soon appear on the New York Stock Exchange. But retail investors have a rare chance to invest in the Allbirds IPO as of Oct. 25 (Monday). Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) just added Allbirds to its IPO Access platform. Starting in 2021, the stock broker app has taken select stocks and given retail traders an opportunity to apply for IPO shares. They're chosen at random, and if chosen, they have a chance at some big early gains that IPO stocks sometimes make.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

MP Materials is the subject of a new bearish report. The report notes several "shenanigans" that could cost investors. Shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Avid Bioservices Stock Surged 14% Today

The stock market's relatively smaller companies dream of inclusion on a major equity index, as it raises their visibility and puts them on the radar of index funds. Tuesday was Avid Bioservices' (NASDAQ:CDMO) turn in the spotlight. News that the company will soon be a component of a notable index sent its shares 14% higher on the day.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Fisker Automotive#Fisker Stock#Ev#Magna International#Foxconn#Fisker Lrb#Fsr#Ford Motor Company
The Motley Fool

This Dividend Stock Is Rolling in Cash. But Is It a Buy?

Available cash is one of the key metrics investors should look at when evaluating a company. Visa, the world's largest payment processor, has high margins and lots of cash flow. It pays out a solid dividend with a low payout ratio. One of the primary metrics that many investors consider...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
MarketWatch

Tesla stock surges toward a record after Hertz reportedly ordered 100,000 Tesla EVs

Shares of Tesla Inc. charged 4.3% higher in premarket trading Monday toward another record, after Bloomberg reported that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is looking to buy 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles as part of its plan to electrify its fleet of rental cars. Hertz's stock was still inactive ahead of the open. Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the Bloomberg report said the order placed by the rental car company, which just came out of bankruptcy four months ago, would represent about $4.2 billion in revenue for Tesla. The EV market leader's stock has rallied 5.1% the past two days to close at back-to-back records. It rose 7.9% last week to mark a ninth-straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since the 12-week winning streak that ended in February 2020. The stock has soared 41.4% over the past three months while Hertz shares have shot up 47.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.0%.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Fisker Automotive Going After High-End Competitors

Fisker Automotive will likely turn into a cult classic automotive brand in the not too distant future when enthusiasts look back on the rise of EVs. The brand’s founder Henrik Fisker started as a designer for Aston Martin and BMW before starting his own company. Now Fisker says he plans to target the high-end low-volume market.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Cloudflare Stock?

Cloudflare is one of the top-performing stocks of the past year. It's a high-quality business, but the stock's valuation is hard to justify buying right now. Investors should wait to buy this long-term winner. It's good to see the stock market reward a quality stock with a higher share price,...
STOCKS
AFP

Tesla tops $1 tn in market value as Hertz deal fuels latest surge

Tesla became the latest US tech giant to hit $1 trillion in market value Monday as investors cheered a large order from Hertz and shrugged off criticism from a US auto safety official. Shares of Elon Musk's company finished at $1,024.86, up 12.7 percent and topping $1 trillion for the first time. "Wild $T1mes!" Musk said on Twitter. The surge followed an announcement from rental car giant Hertz of an order to buy 100,000 autos from Tesla by the end of 2022 in the latest embrace of electric car technology by a mainstream auto player.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Is Amazon Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings?

Despite Amazon's high price-to-earnings ratio, there's good reason to believe the stock can perform well over the long haul. Management guided for slower revenue growth in Q3 as the company faces off against tough year-ago comps. Amazon will report its third-quarter results next Thursday. Earlier this year, Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) made...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy on the Dip

With the continuing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the healthcare industry is continuing to enjoy investors’ attention. The industry is also expected to keep growing on the rising need for treatments for several chronic diseases. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on quality healthcare stocks Stryker (SYK), Boston Scientific (BSX), and ResMed (RMD), which are currently trading below their 52-week highs. Read on.As multiple coronavirus variants continue to be identified and drug makers seek approval for treatments, the healthcare industry is enjoying the market’s attention. This is evident in the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 13.5% year-to-date returns. So, amid current market volatility, we think it could be wise to bet on quality healthcare stocks because the sector is defensive and could add stability to one’s portfolio.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

This Is the Smartest Stock to Buy If the Market Crashes

The S&P 500 has been performing exceptionally well over the past 18 months or so, rising 94% since mid-March of 2020 when coronavirus pandemic fears first escalated the U.S. Even more remarkable is that the index has returned a 16% annualized rate following the Great Recession about a decade ago. Understandably, you're probably wondering if a market crash is likely given this strong run.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
133K+
Followers
63K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy