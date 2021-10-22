New Photonic Chip for Isolating Light May Be Key to Miniaturizing Quantum Technology

Optical isolators today are exclusively built on magneto-optic principles but are not readily implemented within photonic integrated circuits. So far, no magnetless alternative1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22 has managed to simultaneously combine linearity (that is, no frequency shift), linear response (that is, input"“output scaling), ultralow insertion loss and large directional contrast on-chip. Here we demonstrate an electrically driven optical isolator design that leverages the unbeatable transparency of a short, high-quality dielectric waveguide, with the strong attenuation from a critically coupled absorber. Our concept is implemented using a lithium niobate racetrack resonator in which phonon-mediated13 photonic Autler"“Townes splitting10,16,23,24 breaks the chiral symmetry of the resonant modes. We demonstrate isolators at wavelengths one octave apart near 1,550"‰nm and 780"‰nm, fabricated from the same lithium-niobate-on-insulator wafer. Linear isolation is demonstrated with simultaneously <1"‰dB insertion loss, >39"‰dB contrast and 10"‰dB bandwidth up to ~200"‰MHz.
