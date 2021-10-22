CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Photonic Chip for Isolating Light May Be Key to Miniaturizing Quantum Technology

Cover picture for the articleLight offers an irreplaceable way to interact with our universe. It can travel across galactic distances and collide with our atmosphere, creating a shower of particles that tell a story of past astronomical events. Here on earth, controlling light lets us send data from one side of the planet to the...

