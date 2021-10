The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the murder of an 85-year old Edgewater woman and are seeking a male who they believe has information about the crime. On October 26, 2021, at approximately 5:30 am Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for an unknown disturbance at a residence in the 1900 block of Woodsboro Place in Edgewater. When officers arrived they located an 85-year-old female victim suffering from apparent trauma. The victim was transported to an area hospital, however was pronounced deceased upon arrival. Identification of the victim is pending notification of the next-of-kin.

EDGEWATER, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO