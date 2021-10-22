Manchester Orchestra brought their mesmerizing new live show to NYC w/ Foxing (pics, review)

"This record has been done for so long. There were times I thought this album was NEVER gonna come out," a relieved Austin Brown told a packed house at Music Hall of Williamsburg. "But here we are now!" This was the release show for Parquet Courts' terrific seventh album, Sympathy for Life which, if the pandemic hadn't happened, probably would've been out this time last year. It finds the NYC band experimenting with danceable rhythms and electronics more than ever before. It's new territory for them and it was definitely new territory at this show, as the whole album was played -- not in order -- including the debuts of most of the rhythm-forward songs on the album. You could tell some of those tracks, like the Talking Heads-y "Marathon of Anger," hadn't quite found it's groove yet. Others though, like "Plant Life" (very Happy Mondays), the funky, Afrobeat-y "Zoom Out" and the title track worked great and had the crowd bouncing. It will be interesting to hear where these songs go by the time of their 2022 tour.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO