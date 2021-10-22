CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Orchestra brought their mesmerizing new live show to NYC w/ Foxing (pics, review)

By Andrew Sacher
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester Orchestra are truly living a second life. They were already a well-established band with a rich back catalog by the time they released 2017's A Black Mile to the Surface, but that album sounded like a true creative rebirth, and its single "The Gold" opened them up to a whole...

Waxahatchee covered “Strong Enough” w/ Snail Mail at sublime Elsewhere show (pics, video, setlist)

Waxahatchee was delayed in touring her excellent 2020 album Saint Cloud because of COVID, but she was finally able to hit the road in September for a run of shows with Katy Kirby. We got a little teaser of how great her current live setup is (it includes members of Bonny Doon, who Katie Crutchfield called her "favorite band" on Tuesday night, and performed one of their songs with them) when she opened for Bright Eyes in August, but the full set was even better. At Tuesday night's Brooklyn show at Elsewhere, Katie's voice was in gorgeous form, lighting up the Saint Cloud material, which is among her strongest ever, and injecting older songs with a new spirit and a little twang. As great as it was to hear the new songs, especially album highlights like "Fire," "Can't Do Much," and "Lilacs," hearing older songs alongside the new was also incredibly poignant and special, and felt like a reflection on the project's growth over the years. I saw people around me visibly tearing up during American Weekend track "Noccalula," which Katie introduced as a song from back in 2012, when she lived in Brooklyn.
BC Heights

Lucy Dacus Mesmerizes Crowd At Sold Out Show

The line streaming out of the House of Blues on Saturday was wrapped around the block, and Red Sox fans passing by paused to ask who was playing at the popular Boston venue. The crowd was there for Lucy Dacus’ sold-out show on her tour for her latest album Home Video.
System Of A Down made live debuts of new singles at first show in 2 years (videos, setlist)

System Of A Down played their first show in two years at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on Friday (10/15). Their career-spanning, 30-song setlist included almost all of their classic Toxicity (which turned 20 this year), a few songs that hadn't been played live in a while ("X," "Soldier Side," "Holy Mountains,"), and the live debuts of "Genocidal Humanoidz" and "Protect The Land," the band's first new songs in 15 years that came out in late 2020. Rolling Stone reports:
Double Dagger reunited for 1st shows in 10 years, brought out Sam from Future Islands (pics, setlists))

On October 21, 2011, Baltimore trio Double Dagger performed their final show as a band in their hometown. Fast forward to almost exactly ten years later, the band played two reunion performances this past weekend in Baltimore at Ottobar on Friday (site of their final show) and Current Space on Saturday which also served as a release party for Thrill Jockey's expanded digital edition of DD's Sophisticated Urban Living. Pictures from Ottobar and setlist for both shows are in this post.
Brian Wilson brought greatest hits to Capitol Theatre (pics, video, setlist)

Brian Wilson has just a couple of dates left on his Greatest Hits Tour, which has him out with fellow Beach Boys and regular live collaborators Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. Earlier this month (10/6) they stopped at Port Chester's Capitol Theater for a show that lived up to the tour name, delivering Beach Boys hits from throughout their discography. Wilson, Jardine and Chaplin were part of a 10-piece band, that included Al's son Matt Jardine and keyboardist and musical director Darian Sahanaja, among others.
Bright Moments (Kelly Pratt) preps first album in 10 years (listen to “Lonely Child”)

Kelly Pratt is a multi-instrumentalist, conductor, arranger who was a longtime member of Beirut, was the musical director on David Byrne & St Vincent's tour and has collaborated with Father John Misty, Arcade Fire, LCD Soundsystem, The War on Drugs, and more. He also makes music on his own as Bright Moments but hasn't for a long time. That changes soon as Kelly will release Fracture, his first Bright Moments album in a decade, on January 7.
Sonic Youth & The Pastels cover New York Dolls on new split 7″

Sonic Youth have a new split-7" with Glaswegian indie legends The Pastels featuring previously released covers of New York Dolls' songs. The Pastels' cover of "Lonely Planet Boy" dates from 1987 and was originally appeared on their Comin' Through EP, and Sonic Youth's cover of "Personality Crisis" was originally released as a 7" via Sassy Magazine in 1990, and later appeared on the 1993 Whores Moaning EP and the deluxe edition of Dirty.
OC ska band Half Past Two detail new s/t LP, share “Big Energy” video

Orange County ska band Half Past Two have been dropping singles for over a year, and now they're finally set to release their new self-titled album next week: October 29 via Pay Attention Records. You can pre-order it on pink or blue vinyl. It features many of the songs the band had been rolling out, as well as the just-released "Big Energy." This one finds the band branching out from their ska roots into arena-friendly hard rock territory, shreddy guitar solo included, but it's still got the band's trademark horn lines and singer Tara Hahn's hooks are as catchy as ever. Listen and watch the Rae Mystic-directed video below.
Parquet Courts played their new LP ‘Sympathy for Life’ in Brooklyn (review, setlist, video)

"This record has been done for so long. There were times I thought this album was NEVER gonna come out," a relieved Austin Brown told a packed house at Music Hall of Williamsburg. "But here we are now!" This was the release show for Parquet Courts' terrific seventh album, Sympathy for Life which, if the pandemic hadn't happened, probably would've been out this time last year. It finds the NYC band experimenting with danceable rhythms and electronics more than ever before. It's new territory for them and it was definitely new territory at this show, as the whole album was played -- not in order -- including the debuts of most of the rhythm-forward songs on the album. You could tell some of those tracks, like the Talking Heads-y "Marathon of Anger," hadn't quite found it's groove yet. Others though, like "Plant Life" (very Happy Mondays), the funky, Afrobeat-y "Zoom Out" and the title track worked great and had the crowd bouncing. It will be interesting to hear where these songs go by the time of their 2022 tour.
Legendary NYHC Heart Attack 7″ ft. Jesse Malin finally being reissued (white vinyl limited-to-250)

Pre-order our exclusive white vinyl variant of Heart Attack's 'God Is Dead' 7", limited to 250. Back when Jesse Malin was only 12, he formed one of the first-ever New York hardcore bands, Heart Attack, and in 1981 they put out their debut 7", God Is Dead, on the Damaged Goods fanzine label. The band was short-lived but they left an impact, and the long-out-of-print God Is Dead had been bootlegged for years. Now, it's getting its first-ever official reissue, via Malin and Don DiLego's Velvet Elk label. We've teamed up with Malin on an exclusive white vinyl variant, limited to just 250 copies and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order yours while they last. That's a mock-up of the variant above.
Cassandra Jenkins played Bowery Ballroom w/ claire rousay (pics, setlist)

Cassandra Jenkins released her fantastic new album, An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, in February, but because of the pandemic she's only had limited chances to play songs from it live. We got a very promising taste of her full band live show when she performed a few songs on The BrooklynVegan Show on Vans Channel 66 in July, and after a Woodsist Fest set in September, she headlined NYC's Bowery Ballroom on Friday night (10/22). The new material sounded especially good live, fleshed out by Cassandra and her five-piece band. Phenomenal Nature centerpiece "Hard Drive" was especially revelatory, with two additional saxophone players joining the group for an all-out jam.
Circuit des Yeux played Knockdown Center and a Tiny Desk concert (pics, video)

Circuit des Yeux released their sixth album and Matador debut, -io, on Friday (read our review), and that same night she celebrated with a release show at Knockdown Center in Queens. There was no opener, and instead, Haley Fohr & co did two separate sets. The first was a collaboration with the Wordless Music Orchestra which was focused mainly on the new album, with a few tracks from 2017's Reaching For Indigo. After a 20-minute intermission, Haley and her band did a more "rocking" set, with selections mainly from the two most recent albums, plus some older tracks. Photos of the show by Ellen Qbertplaya continue below.
Lucy Dacus begins Brooklyn Steel run with Bartees Strange (pics, setlist)

Lucy Dacus is nearing the end of the 2021 leg of her tour supporting her fantastic new album Home Video (order on vinyl), and on Monday (10/25) she began a run of three NYC shows at Brooklyn Steel. Her setlist was made up primarily of material from the new album, but also included a few older favorites, like “Night Shift,” “Addictions,” and “I Don’t Want to Be Funny Anymore,” as well as a cover of Edith Piaf’s “La vie en rose,” and a new song, that she played solo acoustic during the encore and asked the audience not to record video of.
Stream Atom Driver’s (Deadguy, ex-Good Clean Fun) new song “I’ve Turned Into A Monster”

As mentioned, Atom Driver -- aka vocalist Chris “Crispy” Corvino (Deadguy, Second Arrows), guitarist/vocalist Mark Segal (Boss Jim Gettys), bassist Justin Ingstrup (ex-Good Clean Fun), and drummer Mike Polilli (Buzzkill) -- are releasing a new EP, Is Anything Alright, on November 19 via Nefarious Industries (pre-order). They recently released lead single "High Protocol Party," a dose of angular, Jesus Lizard/Hot Snakes-esque post-hardcore, and we're now premiering the heavier new single "I've Turned Into A Monster," which the band calls "a more frenetic track vs. its predecessor, perhaps the first to ever to pay homage to a Strandbeest." It's a ripper, and you can hear it below.
Wilco release two Beatles covers (Katy Perry did one too)

With The Beatles' massive Let It Be reissue having just come out (order a copy) and Peter Jackson's also-massive The Beatles: Get Back documentary a month away from airing, it's Beatles on the brain for lots of people right now. Amazon is celebrating Let It Be with a monthlong "[RE]DISCOVER" campaign, and most recently for it they've had Wilco cover two songs from the album's sessions, "Dig A Pony" and "Don't Let Me Down." "What a delight to convene in The Loft and assay two songs by that cool underground band The Beatles! I envy us!," Wilco's Nels Cline says. You can stream both covers (if you're an Amazon Music subscriber) below.
Adele Unveils First ‘30′ Tour Dates

Adele, master of the slow reveal, has unveiled what appear to be the first two dates of the tour in support of her forthcoming album “30” — and they’re a blockbuster: two nights in London’s Hyde Park next summer, the sprawling green in the middle of her hometown that has hosted concerts by everyone from the Rolling Stones and Queen to Elton John and Blur. Adele announced the dates, which are scheduled for July 1 and 2, 2022, on social media early Tuesday. Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii♥️Pre sale at https://t.co/hbsotis7lr pic.twitter.com/HBSmDereSv — Adele (@Adele) October 26, 2021 She announced earlier this month in a lengthy Instagram...
Adele to play first concerts in five years with London Hyde Park shows

Music superstar Adele said on Tuesday she will play two concerts at London's Hyde Park next summer, her first in five years, an announcement British media said caused her website to crash as fans rushed to register for a ticket pre-sale. The 33-year-old, who topped US and UK charts last...
Girl K released new EP, touring w/ Slow Pulp (watch new “Hah” video)

Chicago band Girl K released a new EP, the '80s-inspired Girl K Is For The People, on September 10 via Take This to Heart. We've got the premiere of the new video for album track "Hah," which is upbeat and bouncy, with a bright chrome sheen of synths and crunchy guitars. Watch that, and stream the EP, below.
