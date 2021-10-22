CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Basin Cooperative Committee meeting happening next Wednesday

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
Members of the public can participate in the virtual meeting

– The Paso Basin Cooperative Committee will hold a Regular Meeting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27. It will be a virtual meeting held via Zoom webinar. Members of the public can participate via phone or by logging into the web-based meeting.

To join the meeting from you computer, tablet or smartphone, go to: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/94488807820 pwd=eGs5STdlMzFycTFTeE1QQ05ScnJWQT09

You can also dial in using your phone:

  • Dial +1 669 900 6833
  • Webinar ID: 944 8880 7820
  • Passcode: 438088

For additional information on the Paso Basin, visit the County’s SGMA web page at https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/pasobasin.

