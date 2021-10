UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz explained what middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has to do in order to get the rematch. Blachowicz and Adesanya met back at UFC 259 earlier this year and Blachowicz defended his belt in an upset when he won a unanimous decision to hand Adesanya his first career loss in MMA. Despite the lopsided loss, Adesanya has made it clear that he intends to move back up to 205lbs in the future. Since losing to Blachowicz earlier this year, Adesanya defended his belt at 185lbs against Marvin Vettori and he is next set to take on Robert Whittaker in a rematch in early 2022. Should Adesanya defeat Whittaker, there will be fans calling for him to take a chance and move back up to light heavyweight.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO