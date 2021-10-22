Deshaun Watson Knew Something Was Coming When He Asked for a Trade

Photo: Getty Images

Friday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington discuss the Deshaun Watson situation, and in particular, his trade request over the offseason. It seemed very strange back then, but now as more information has come out, Jonas Knox is curious if Deshaun's trade request was an attempt to mask what was coming in the following weeks with his numerous allegations.

Jonas Knox : “Do you think that Deshaun Watson knew something was coming and that was also part of the reason why he was trying to force a trade? “

LaVar Arrington : “I believe so.”

Brady Quinn : “I had heard that there was something said between the ownership… something racial in nature, and that that bridge was burned and he did not want to play for the Texans anymore.”

LaVar Arrington : “He signed a generational wealth contract. That’s the substance of this. A generational wealth contract. Ay, Deshaun, figure it out.”