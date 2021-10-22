CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshaun Watson Knew Something Was Coming When He Asked for a Trade

By Dub Yarborough
 4 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Friday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington discuss the Deshaun Watson situation, and in particular, his trade request over the offseason. It seemed very strange back then, but now as more information has come out, Jonas Knox is curious if Deshaun's trade request was an attempt to mask what was coming in the following weeks with his numerous allegations.

Jonas Knox : “Do you think that Deshaun Watson knew something was coming and that was also part of the reason why he was trying to force a trade? “

LaVar Arrington : “I believe so.”

Brady Quinn : “I had heard that there was something said between the ownership… something racial in nature, and that that bridge was burned and he did not want to play for the Texans anymore.”

LaVar Arrington : “He signed a generational wealth contract. That’s the substance of this. A generational wealth contract. Ay, Deshaun, figure it out.”

not so funny things
4d ago

Deshaun had an agreement with management that he would have input on the coaching hire. When they announced the Cully hire he said he wanted to be traded---not because he d iui dnt like Cully but because management made him a promise and didnt keep it. He was very vocal about it at the time. There have been a few players that feel like there's a trust issue with management since Cal took over and gave so much authority to Easterby.

You voted for Biden!
3d ago

Thought maybe if he left Houston, his transgressions wouldn’t follow him to his next team. The old out of site out of mind adage… Nope!

Homerzelle Rousseve
4d ago

Interesting Watt requested a trade no problem. Watson request a trade nope! Then comes the set up.Another cautionary tale.

