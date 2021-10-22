CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of North Dakotans now eligible for COVID-19 booster

By Michelle Griffith
Jamestown Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK — Accessibility to COVID-19 booster shots will further balloon to thousands of North Dakotans after federal authorities authorized additional doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday, Oct. 21. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed booster doses for certain groups who received a...

