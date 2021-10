Authorities in California have identified the mother and son who fell to their deaths this weekend during a San Diego Padres game at Petco National Park. According to the New York Post, the victims have been identified as 40-year-old Raquel Wilkins and her 2-year-old son Denzel Browning-Wilkins. As previously reported, investigators initially said the deaths appeared suspicious, but it remains unclear why, and no one has been charged in connection to the deaths.

