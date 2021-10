Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Paul Pogba admitted careless Manchester United deserved to lose after their unbeaten away record went up in smoke in chaotic fashion at Leicester.The Old Trafford giants lost a Premier League match on the road for the first time since January 2020 as Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes romped to a thrilling 4-2 win on Saturday afternoon.Mason Greenwood’s stunner put United ahead, only for Youri Tielemans to equalise in similarly impressive fashion after captain Harry Maguire was caught out on his return from injury.Caglar Soyuncu kicked off a wild conclusion when deservedly putting Leicester ahead, with substitute Marcus Rashford...

