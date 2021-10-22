Heading to the Mall? Here are the Best King of Prussia Eats

Image via Christine Tarlecki.

Shopping at the King of Prussia Mall is a local tradition no matter the time of year! Spring refresh? Or how about holiday shopping? King of Prussia is home to world-class shopping and also world-class dining. Here’s where to go for the best King of Prussia eats.

You’ve got an incredible place to shop and dine at the King of Prussia Mall and the King of Prussia Town Center. Read on to find the best places to nosh in between bouts of shopping.

The King of Prussia Mall (located at 160 North Gulph Road in King of Prussia) was always big, and now with the addition of the connector that added more retail shops, this makes the King of Prussia Mall the largest mall in the United States with approximately 3 million square feet of retail space!

Obviously, shopping all those stores is going to work up an appetite, so let’s get started on where to find some of the best place to eat around the mall.

This list has some of our favorites, but there’s so much to see, shop, and dine at the King of Prussia Mall, so I suggest you mask up and go shopping! Or eating then shopping?

Either way, you be entertained all day. You could even make a weekend of it with hotel packages and stay for a while.

Want to shop til you drop then head home? Dine-in, curbside pickup, and takeout are all options for dining at the mall. Be sure to check with each restaurant for current hours and menus.*

Starting early? Head to the Corner Bakery on the perimeter of the mall (across from Primark), which offers a café experience with seasonal flavors, breakfast sandwiches and wraps, muffins, desserts, and of course, coffee.

Need an in-between snack or a quick sandwich?

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels are a mall favorite, along with California Tortilla, Chick-fil-A , Chipotle , Asian Bento Café, Sushi & Sushi, Subway , Chop & Toss Salad Company, Cinnabon, Tony Luke’s , Cold Stone Creamery, Five Guys Burgers and Fries , Pink’s Hot Dogs , Mr. Wish, Qu Japan, The Marketplace Eatery , Pholicious , Starbuck’s, Popeyes, Pizzeria Vetri , Thai Kitchen, Café Nordstrom , and more!

Many of the mall’s restaurants offer lunch and dinner.

Shake Shack , a modern-day hamburger stand offers the best burgers, frozen custards, fries, shakes, and chicken sandwiches around. Their delicious food and customer service make their food more than just a quick stopping point- it’s an experience.

Craving Italian? Maggiano’s Little Italy offers traditional Italian cuisine that will satisfy your carb craving and taste delicious. How about seafood? Try Bonefish Grill’s Bang Bang Shrimp, fresh wood-fired fish, or fresh salads tonight and you’ll go home happy. The Grand Lux Café offers apps, dinners, and desserts (beignets with signature sauces, anyone?), fresh from the chef’s imagination.

Get fresh and flavorful with bartaco or J Alexander’s . These restaurants offer fresh food in a relaxing setting, which you’ll need after shopping all day! Want a pizza-my-mind? NoRTH Italia offers a quick stop of pasta, cheesy pizza goodness and fresh salads to fuel up on the way to Neiman Marcus.

The Cheesecake Factory is a long-time favorite of KoP mall shoppers, if not for dinner, then just for dessert! Fresh items made from scratch with palate-pleasing flavors along with craft cocktails and of course, amazing desserts like the Snickers cheesecake, mango key lime cheesecake, or salted caramel cheesecake. Try their Superfoods if you are saving room for dessert! Visit for lunch, dinner, or brunch.

If you’ve got a little time, I suggest The Melting Pot . Fondue in all its cheesy or chocolatey glory is just what you need after a day of shopping. Check out their new vegan options and their Fall flavors menu.

True Food Kitchen offers lunch and dinner, so don’t miss their seasonal nutrient-rich menu and cocktails made from scratch, plus local wine and beer, and pressed juice. Healthy has never been more delicious!

The Yard House serves lunch and dinner, and offers a place where hot food and cool brews like imported and American beers make the perfect combination.

So, you’ve shopped the King of Prussia Mall…but that’s not all there is to do in King of Prussia! Check out the King of Prussia Mall Town Center (at 155 Village Drive Suite 100 in King of Prussia) with even more retail shops and restaurants * like Founding Farmers, Mission BBQ, Duck Donuts, Fogo de Chao, honeygrow, Paladar Latin Kitchen, Naf Naf Grill, and more!

This Fall, get yourself to KoP for a little R&R and a little S&D…shopping and dining!

*Please check with each restaurant regarding food and beverage availability, takeout and delivery, current indoor dining hours and rules, mask requirements, social distancing, and other COVID-19 protocols. Please respect the establishments that you visit.