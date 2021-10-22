CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Neera Tanden tapped as White House staff secretary

By Morgan Chalfant
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJYKA_0cZOjRpM00

Neera Tanden will become the White House staff secretary, a White House official confirmed on Friday, meaning she will assume a central role that involves managing the flow of paper to President Biden and among senior officials.

The position is not one that requires Senate confirmation.

Tanden was Biden’s first choice to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) but assumed a role as a White House senior adviser instead after she hit serious roadblocks in her confirmation process.

Republicans angered over her political tweets during her years leading the Center for American Progress blocked her nomination, and the White House could not secure 50 Senate Democrats to back her.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) publicly opposed Tanden's nomination, and it was withdrawn in March. Biden has yet to select a new nominee for OMB director, a position that Shalanda Young has held in an acting capacity for several months.

Tanden's move to the staff secretary position was first reported by The Washington Post on Friday morning.

“The Staff Secretary role is the central nervous system of the White House and moves the decision-making process and manages a wide variety of issues for the President,” a White House official said. “Neera has over two decades of experience in policy and management which are critical elements of the role. Her experience across domestic, economic and national security policy will be a key asset in this new role.”

The official said that Tanden will maintain her title as senior adviser and will report to White House chief of staff Ron Klain , who had backed her for the OMB position internally. The Post reported that Klain announced the move during a Friday morning staff call.

Tanden is a longtime adviser to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and served at the Department of Health and Human Services as an adviser on health reform during the Obama administration.

As a senior adviser, Tanden worked on the Biden administration’s response to the Supreme Court’s review of the Affordable Care Act and oversaw a review of the U.S. Digital Service, as well as working to secure outside support for the passage of Biden’s sweeping economic agenda. Tanden is expected to continue to work on specific projects and initiatives in addition to her work as staff secretary, the White House official said.

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

Sluggish pace of confirmations vexes Biden White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s willingness to confirm a president’s nominees took a downward turn during Donald Trump’s first year in office. And it has only gotten worse for President Joe Biden. About 36% of Biden’s nominees have been confirmed so far in the evenly divided Senate, a deterioration from the paltry 38% success rate […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

White House Eyes New Climate Change Strategies in Biden Bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is zeroing in on a package of clean energy strategies for President Joe Biden's big domestic policy bill that officials believe could reach similar greenhouse gas emission reduction goals as an initial proposal that was quashed by opposition. The Biden administration discussed the proposals...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Klain
Person
Neera Tanden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White House Staff#Senate#Republicans#The White House#Democrats#Shalanda Young#The Washington Post#State
New York Post

Neera Tanden lands powerful WH job after previous nomination flop

WASHINGTON — Neera Tanden, whose attack-tweets bashing senators killed her nomination to be White House budget director, has gotten a powerful new job controlling the paperwork that reaches President Biden’s desk. Tanden, 51, will serve as White House staff secretary, which will allow her to decide what official documents and...
U.S. POLITICS
arcamax.com

Neera Tanden, OMB nominee doomed by tweets, is named Biden aide

WASHINGTON — The White House has named Neera Tanden its new staff secretary, giving the longtime Democratic operative an influential role with close proximity to President Joe Biden. A White House official confirmed the appointment, calling the position the central nervous system of the West Wing. The staff secretary job...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Karl Rove: ‘The right number of tweets for a White House chief of staff is zero’

After bipartisan backlash against White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain’s inflation tweet, Fox News contributor and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove told "America Reports" on Friday that Klain does not have any business tweeting considering the daily responsibilities of his job. Klain was criticized late Wednesday after he retweeted a post from a Harvard professor that summed up our top economic issues as "high-class problems."
POTUS
Fox News

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain has been 'elite' mouthpiece

If there’s one person who knows about "high-class problems," it’s Ron Klain. The White House chief of staff, 59, has been a fixture among the political elite for nearly four decades — and made out quite well as a result. A financial disclosure report released by the White House in...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Ex-press secretary Stephanie Grisham: If Trump wins in 2024, 2nd term will be about 'revenge'

If former President Donald Trump runs and wins back the White House in 2024, his second term in office will be all about "revenge," his former press secretary said Monday. In an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Stephanie Grisham said that the former president's administration often held back in pursuing retribution against his perceived political enemies because he was seeking reelection.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hotnewhiphop.com

January 6th Organizer Claims They Planned Event With Members of Congress & White House Staff

Two people who helped plan the January 6th protest at the Capitol, which is currently under congressional investigation, have revealed to Rolling Stone that they met with both members of Congress and White House staff to help plan the event. Two sources, identified as a “planner” and an “organizer," told the outlet that they were promised separate blanket pardons.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

373K+
Followers
43K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy