Santa Fe, NM

Alec Baldwin shooting: Film industry reacts after 1 killed, 1 hurt on ‘Rust’ set

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
SANTA FE, N.M. — A cinematographer was killed and a director wounded Thursday in an accidental shooting on the set of “Rust,” a Western film starring Alec Baldwin, multiple news outlets are reporting. Baldwin, 63, discharged the gun on the movie set in New Mexico, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities identified the slain victim as Halyna Hutchins, a 42-year-old cinematographer, The Associated Press reported. The film’s director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries, officials said.

>> RELATED STORY: Who was cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, killed by Alec Baldwin’s ‘prop gun’?

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, which remains under investigation, authorities said.

Film industry organizations and colleagues of the victims took to social media to react to the incident. Here’s what they were saying:

Rust Movie Productions LLC, the film’s production company

“The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” the company said in a statement released to The New York Times and Variety. “We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”

Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio

International Cinematographers Guild

Shannon Lee, sister of late actor Brandon Lee

Joe Manganiello, ‘Archenemy’ actor

Adam Egypt Mortimer, ‘Archenemy’ director

James Gunn, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director

Elijah Wood, actor

Patricia Arquette, actress

C. Robert Cargill, screenwriter

Sidra Smith, producer and casting director

Elle Schneider, cinematographer and director

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Photos: Alec Baldwin through the years Here are some memorable photos of actor Alec Baldwin through the years. (Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

©2021 Cox Media Group

