From grocery stores to school systems, Americans continue to feel the supply chain troubles that emerged with the pandemic. “Capacity is normally bowstring tight during this time of year leading up to the holidays,” Steve Gordon, a veteran Northwest trucking executive, told me. “Restarting the global economy when large portions of the global supply chain are still hobbled removes a lot of alternative options. You can’t go to your No. 2 or No. 3 supplier to fill the gap when your No. 1 supplier has a disruption, because they’re already tapped out by operating somewhere below peak efficiency.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO