Katy Perry is celebrating her 37th birthday today October 25th and the singer started off her special day by switching places with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show. “Right now, actually, Ellen is filling in for me. She’s at home breastfeeding my child,” she quipped during the opening monologue, “Whoa, what an image.” Perry went on to say she has actually been a guest on the show 11 times noting, “I didn’t realize it was that many times. I think it’s because I was so drunk in my 20s.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO