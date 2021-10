Plug and Play Tech Center took a small step back to normalcy this week — or maybe toward what will become the new normal. The 15-year-old startup accelerator and investment company held its Fall Summit from Tuesday to Thursday, showcasing its latest group of nascent companies. Unlike other such events it's held since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, this one was partially held in person. While Plug and Play streamed video of the summit over its website, it also hosted a handful of staff and VIPs in person at its Sunnyvale headquarters.

