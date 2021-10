a next-gen NFT chain for Polkadot and Kusama, announced that it has secured $11.3 million in the second round of its pre-sale, bringing its total raised to $16 million. The investment round has been led by Web3 investment pioneers Outlier Ventures, who were joined by various NFT investors, such as The LAO, Flamingo, Nalu Capital and more than 200 other investors, including “a number of follow-on investments from the previous round his funding round, especially with the quality and quantity of investors involved, has positioned Unique Network well for the upcoming launch of Quartz, its NFT chain for Kusama.”

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO