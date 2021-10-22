CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Straight teeth were never more affordable or easier to get than with Candid

CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

They say that the first thing most people notice about you is your smile. But when you haven’t had the luck to have been born with perfectly straight teeth, then every first meeting is fraught with all the self-consciousness and doubt that you had when you were a painfully awkward...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

A Democrat just suggested voter fraud -- and no one called him on it

(CNN) — At a rally over the weekend, former Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe did something his party has repeatedly bashed Donald Trump and Republicans for doing: He suggested a past election had been unfairly decided because of ballot shenanigans. With 2018 Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams by his side,...
ELECTIONS
clevelandclinic.org

Urine Smell: What Does It Mean?

Does your urine ever smell a little… well, stinky? It’s probably just a sign of dehydration or something you ate, but it could also be a warning about a larger health issue. Learn more from a urologist.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Straight Teeth#Candidguarantee
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thekatynews.com

Five levels of drug addiction

There are many ways to measure things to know that at what point that thing can become excessive and at what point that thing can become too less. For example, let us use water as the example. Drinking 8 glasses of water per day is the bare minimum that humans need to function daily and if you are not drinking that then you are setting yourself up for future diseases as the water cleans the digestive track as well as the liver and the rest of the body altogether which won’t be happening if you drink less water. Therefore, if we drink more than 8 glasses, it could be harmful for the body, and if we drink less than 8 glasses of water a day, it could be harmful for the body as well.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
EatThis

New Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID could have a range of different symptoms that can be persistent or can come and go." Read on for 9 signs you may have Long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

3 Differences Between Vaping Marijuana And Smoking It

Any cannabis consumer hoping to catch a stronger buzz without increasing the amount they spend should look into vaping weed instead of smoking it the old fashioned way. One of the best aspects of consuming cannabis in 2021 is the fact that there are so many more consumption methods to choose from than there were several years ago. While stoners in the past may have been restricted to bowls and blunts, nowadays cannabis can be enjoyed using all types of elaborate bongs, pipes and vaporizers.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thelakewoodscoop.com

The First Time His Parents Saw Him, They Knew Something Was Wrong

[COMMUNICATED] When Fraidy Davidovich looked at her son’s face for the very first time, she knew immediately that something was wrong. She already had three kids prior, and for the first time, Fraidy was actually frightened. Her screaming little newborn son’s entire mouth was completely split apart, all the way from his lip to his nose. It looked disturbing. It looked wrong. Moments later, the doctors in the birthing ward in Hadassah Ein Kerem confirmed what was going on: Fraidy and Dovid’s fourth child was born with a cleft lip.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
EatThis

I'm A Doctor And Warn You Never Take These Supplements

Kathryn Boling, MD, a family medicine doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, doesn't automatically tell her patients to avoid nutritional supplements. "I'm a supplement taker myself," she says—specifically stinging nettle for allergies and vitamin D as an immunity booster. "But I am careful about what I'm recommending, depending on the person and what's going on with them." Boling adds that there are a few vitamins and supplements that you should never take, or should only take with caution, because of serious health risks or potential drug interactions. Read on to hear about 5 of them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
L.A. Weekly

3 Weird Symptoms That Suggest You Have Anxiety

Anxiety expresses itself in a variety of ways. Here are some symptoms you might be surprised to learn are indicators. Anxiety is extremely common. Although we’ve all experienced it in one form or another, it’s a condition that can express itself in a variety of ways, from overt forms, like getting nervous before a job interview, to more hidden ones, like losing your appetite when faced with a stressful situation. This at times makes it difficult to recognize.
MENTAL HEALTH
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
Healthline

Blood Thinners and Benzodiazepines Among Top Drugs That Send People to the ER

A new study looked at medications that send people of certain age groups to the emergency room each year. Medication harms were caused by various factors, including taking more than your prescribed dose, taking medications prescribed for others, allergic reactions, and using medications for unapproved uses. Hospitalization, which occurred in...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Cannabis Strain (Indica)

For those in search of a mellow high, one that isn’t too overwhelming and which leaves the smoker with plenty of energy to get things done, we will say this: Bubba Fett is not the strain for you. This is weed for dedicated stoners, those who are looking for an utterly stupefying cannabis experience. An indica dominant made by crossing Stardawg and Pre-98 Bubba Kush, Bubba Fett was rolled out by a few different local cultivators in recent months, including Flora Farms and C4 Pharm, to the great delight of high-tolerance smokers across the state. A C4-branded pouch purchased by this reviewer in May at Jane Dispensary clocked in at 20.54 percent THC, and the smaller, mostly darker-green nuggets boasted a dark, rich, slightly skunky smell. On inhale, the strain had a flavorful, sweet taste that smoothed out into an enjoyable smoke after a few initial coughs. As for effects, Bubba Fett is not for the faint of heart. Expect to be locked to your couch, with your brain scrambled like eggs and your stomach rumbling, and any chronic pain you might normally experience melted away. When amateur smokers speak of their nightmare experiences with far-too-powerful weed, it’s easy to imagine the likes of Bubba Fett might be the strain they got their hands on. For us old pros, though, it’s nothing but a good time. —Thomas K. Chimchards.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNN

CNN

701K+
Followers
108K+
Post
570M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy