Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said the Tigers (3-2, 2-1) used their bye week as a chance to get healthy and prepare for Friday’s ACC matchup with Syracuse. “We going to try and do something we have yet to accomplish this year, and that’s win on the road,” Swinney said Tuesday during his weekly media conference. “It’s still a huge game, despite the record. If we want to have any chance of staying in the hunt, we have to take care of business.”

CLEMSON, SC ・ 14 DAYS AGO