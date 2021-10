Brock Lesnar has had some legendary rivalries throughout his WWE career, from his classic bouts with Kurt Angle and The Undertaker to his more recent clashes with Goldberg and John Cena. But when it comes to who holds the title of being "The Beast's" greatest rival, Paul Heyman believes the only logical choice is Roman Reigns. Not counting Royal Rumble matches, the pair have only wrestled six times with Lesnar leading 2-1 in one-on-one matches. The pair have also main evented WrestleMania twice and could be on their way to making it a hat trick at WrestleMania 38 next April.

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO