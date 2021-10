British consumers have racked up more than £4 billion worth of debt using buy now pay later (BNPL) services, according to a new study. Eight million BNPL customers in the UK have outstanding balances which average £538 each (£4.14 billion total). The debt bubble is expected to expand even further this Christmas as 31 per cent of people plan to use BNPL services to do their shopping, the study by smart money platform Credit Karma found. BNPL has continued growing, despite concern amongst industry experts and government, with research indicating providers have acquired another 1.6 million customers in 2021, totalling...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO