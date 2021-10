New research from Netherlands-based payment service provider Adyen has found that half of UK’s retailers are expecting increased fraud attacks in the Q4 shopping period. According to the press release, the news comes at a time when many retailers are already feeling the effects of fraud. More than a third (37%) report an increase in fraud attempts on their business during the pandemic, while a quarter (26%) admit that they fell victims to fraud or a data leak over this period, data from the research reveals.

