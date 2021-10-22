Expert to comment on the World Leaders Summit at COP26

Despite 30 years of climate diplomacy, urgent and aggressive action is needed to halt global warming. Nature explains what success looks like, and what’s on the line. Some 20,000 people from 196 countries — including world leaders, scientists and activists — will soon converge in Glasgow, UK, for the most anticipated United Nations climate summit in years. Climate researchers have been warning about the dire and increasing impacts of global warming for more than three decades, and for some, the meeting, set to begin on 31 October, represents one final opportunity for the governments of the world to craft a collective plan to meet their most ambitious goals for curbing climate change.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO