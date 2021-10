It's not just the moments of action in a baseball game that sports photographer and Sony Artisan Jean Fruth captures. For her, it's so much more than that. It's the culture and the stories behind baseball that make it interesting, and she's learned how to navigate documenting those stories through not only her experiences, but from the mentors in her career. "The mentors in my life have been extremely important to me and my photography career from the very beginning." In this video, Fruth catches up with some of those mentors in the industry. Watch as she sits down with award-winning freelance sports photographer Brad Mangin, sports and rock and roll photographer Michael Zagaris and sports photographer and Sony Artisan Neil Leifer to explore her career in sports photography.

