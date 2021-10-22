CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OMNIQ Scoops $7.8M Contract From Top US Food Distributor

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
OMNIQ Corp (NASDAQ: OMQS) won a $7.8 million purchase agreement from one of the largest food distributors in the U.S. and North America. OMNIQ will have to supply mobile computerized IoT equipment designed to...

Benzinga

Capstone Distributor Secures Microturbine Order From Llanogas

Capstone Green Energy Corp's (NASDAQ: CGRN) exclusive distributor for Colombia and Venezuela, Supernova Energy Services, has secured an order for a three-bay C400 Signature Series microturbine to be installed in a cogeneration application and supply electricity and cooling for Llanogas, a natural gas utility company in Colombia. The success of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Komo Plant Based Foods Completes First Production Run at Co-Manufacturer and Fulfills First Distributor Orders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ('Komo'), a premium frozen plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it has successfully ramped up production through its new co-manufacturing partner and completed fulfilment last week of purchase orders for all four of its distributors.
RETAIL
fooddive.com

Real Good Foods files for $86.25M IPO

The Real Good Foods Company, a manufacturer of grain-free and better-for-you frozen entrees, plans to go public, according to documents filed Tuesday evening with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company plans to raise $86.25 million in its IPO, after having initially filed a confidential registry statement in July.
BUSINESS
passengerterminaltoday.com

Analogic wins CT contract for US CPSS program

Analogic Corporation has received a US$198.4m contract award from the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for delivery, installation and maintenance of its ConneCT Computed Tomography (CT) checkpoint security screening systems. The multi-year contract is the first awarded under TSA’s new Checkpoint Property Screening Systems (CPSS) program which will have Analogic...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Fast-growing software firm Deck Commerce raises $7.8M, plans to expand headcount

St. Louis-based Deck Commerce, which provides order management software for consumer brands, plans to expand after raising $7.8 million in a Series A funding round. Ann Arbor, Michigan-based growth equity firm Plymouth Growth led the round. As part of the financing, Plymouth Partner Brook Critchfield will become a member of Deck Commerce’s board.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Press

New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $7.8 Billion Global Market for Container Handling Equipment by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Container Handling Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Tetra Tech Secures $19.5M Contract From USAID

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) has secured a four-year, $19.5 million, single-award contract from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Tetra Tech will implement the Water and Energy for Food (WE4F) Southern and Central Africa Regional Innovation Hub in collaboration with Open Capital Advisors and the International Water Management Institute.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

IZEA Scoops Three Contract Expansions From Fortune 100 Media Company

Influencer marketing technology, data, and services provider IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) won three new influencer marketing contracts from a Fortune 100 media company so far in October. The financial terms of the contracts remain undisclosed. The awards span two subsidiaries of the parent organization and focus on driving an...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Verizon, Amazon's Project Kuiper Collaborate To Develop Connectivity Solutions

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) and Project Kuiper, an advanced low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network from Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), collaborated to develop connectivity solutions for unserved and underserved communities. Project Kuiper and Verizon have begun developing technical specifications and defining preliminary commercial models for a range of connectivity...
BUSINESS
NewsTalk 95.5

New Food Service Distributor Coming to Montana?

Once a major grocery store or supplier opens up shop in Billings, it doesn't seem like long before they open up elsewhere across Montana. According to The Big Sky Business Journal's Evelyn Pyburn, another food service distributor is coming to Billings. Recently during our "Back to Business" segment with Evelyn...
MONTANA STATE
Benzinga

How do I buy ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) stock?

You can purchase shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (ARCA: MJUS) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. Who are ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF's (MJUS) competitors?. A. There are no as such competitors for ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF. Q. What is the...
STOCKS
ExecutiveBiz

Carahsoft to Serve as Government Distributor of Icertis Contract Intelligence Platform

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute Icertis‘ contract intelligence platform across the public sector through existing contracts such as those with the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance and OMNIA Partners. The Icertis Contract Intelligence platform uses artificial intelligence to generate contract-based information that reflects how an organization performs, Carahsoft said Thursday.
POLITICS
Sourcing Journal

Parkdale: Leading the World in Sustainable Yarn Manufacturing and Fiber Technology

As the world’s leading manufacturer of spun yarns, Parkdale is fully committed to creating innovative and cost-effective solutions that protect the environment and improve lives. With over 29 manufacturing plants in the U.S., Mexico and South America, the company can produce over 8,000 tons of yarn per week. What has made Parkdale so successful since its inception in 1916? They place sustainability, the environment and their customers at the heart of the organization and are committed to continuous improvement. By joining forces with the U. S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Parkdale assures its customers that the cotton ﬁber in its supply chain is...
ENVIRONMENT
martechseries.com

Deck Commerce Announces $7.8MM in Series A Funding from Plymouth Growth

The leading SaaS order management system (OMS), Deck Commerce, sees continued growth over the last 18 months and secures funding to expand product offering, broaden strategic network, and power customer growth. Deck Commerce, the St. Louis-based software company announced that it closed $7.8MM in Series A funding led by Plymouth...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

OMNIQ Collaborates With 911inform To Expand Offerings, Sales Channels

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT-based solutions provider OMNIQ Corp (NASDAQ: OMQS) and emergency management platform 911inform LLC collaborated to deliver technology solutions for AI-based object recognition and location discovery. The joint partnership will expand and enhance the product line for both companies and provide a more secure and responsive solution...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) Market will Reach an Estimation of US$ 7.8 Bn Towards 2030 End & forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 10.0% between 2020 and 2030

Future Market Insights has recently published a market research report on Global Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) market. The study presents a detailed analysis on the historical data, current and future market scenario for the Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) market. The report presents an in-depth analysis of key growth drivers and...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Service Lifecycle Management Application Market is expected to reach US$ 2730.8 Mn & projecting a CAGR of 7.8% between 2016 and 2026

Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global service lifecycle management application market in a new report titled, "Service Lifecycle Management Application Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2020–2030". According to the report, the global service lifecycle management application market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1288.9 Mn by 2016 end and is expected to reach US$ 2730.8 Mn by 2026, projecting a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period (2016 and 2026).
SOFTWARE
