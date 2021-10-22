Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Recalls Going Out And Celebrating Matrix 4 Casting While In The Middle Of Watchmen Press

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has clarified if his Morpheus is the "real" Morpheus. The Matrix star sat down with EW to talk about the upcoming blockbuster. Abdul-Mateen says that this version of the beloved character is "definitely a different iteration of the character." A lot of fans lost it when he was announced as Morpheus after the trailer dropped. An appropriate reaction after Lawrence Fishburne was curiously absent from the marketing push while Warner Brothers positioned Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss front and center for The Matrix Resurrections. Still, he's Morpheus in some way, shape, or form. Abdul-Mateen also says that he's not giving away any secrets from the film either. So, there's still some debate about what these comments mean for the movie as a whole exactly. Is this really the fourth installment of the franchise directly spiraling out of the third movie's conclusion? Is this some sort of strange "reboot" that carries over elements from the previous trilogy? Audiences will find out soon. But for now, read what the actor has to say about his stint in the iconic role.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO