Razer is releasing its Zephyr face mask today, following months of memes after its CES 2021 debut as Project Hazel. But Zephyr is no prototype - it's $99.99 and on sale now. The facemask uses what Razer refers to as "N95 grade" filters, which it claims can block up to 99% of air particles up to 0.3 microns, and that the filtration occurs both when you inhale and exhale. Razer's other big claim is that these filters last three times as long as disposable masks. The filters include one for each side nozzle and one for the bottom of the unit.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO