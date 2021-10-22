CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts to comment on environmental or ecological economics at COP26

By University of Portsmouth
Newswise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article- Professor Pierre Failler, Professor of Economics and Director of the University’s Centre for Blue Governance. Professor Failler specialises in development economics, particularly environmental or...

www.newswise.com

unl.edu

Cattle emissions expert: Environmental impact of beef has been overstated

On Oct. 25, Frank Mitloehner, a leading researcher in the realm of livestock sustainability, asked a packed auditorium on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s East Campus to picture three coffee cups — a ceramic cup, a Styrofoam cup and an insulated reusable mug. Coffee will stay warm in any of those...
LINCOLN, NE
wvgazettemail.com

Jack Woodrum: Bipartisan economic, environmental policy is key (Opinion)

Protecting West Virginia’s environment and preserving its natural resources is a shared goal among many conservationist, recreational and sportsmen groups across the state. With so many beautiful landscapes across the state, there is much to protect. To ensure our efforts are successful, we need thoughtful, bipartisan solutions at every level and an all-of-the-above energy approach that will help reduce emissions, to keep our air, water and land cleaner, and benefit local wildlife and our communities.
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

Energy Expert Turns Attention to Upcoming COP26

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators focus on the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference and energy inventory deficits in the face of colder temperatures. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Volante

Environmental Justice

The climate got my attention this summer when I was house-sitting for my parents in Saint Paul. I took the dog out for a walk one afternoon and the sky was extremely hazy with smoke from Canadian wildfires hundreds of miles away. The smoke stayed with us for a couple of days and it affected the air quality.
ENVIRONMENT
Thegardenisland.com

Experts: COVID fallout will include economic, public health inequities

HONOLULU — Health care executives and a University of Hawai‘i researcher believe it’s time to address poverty and housing issues exacerbated by the pandemic, now that the summer surge in COVID-19 cases has begun to subside. “During this whole pandemic, we’ve had to balance the acute infections – which pose...
HONOLULU, HI
Newswise

Project aims to improve accuracy of climate change models

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. - There’s broad scientific consensus that, because of climate change, the western U.S. will have less water and the northeastern U.S. will have more. But how much less and how much more is deeply uncertain, presenting a critical challenge for the scientists, policymakers and public servants tasked with ensuring the nation’s water supply.
ENVIRONMENT
Democrat-Herald

Your Ecological House: Doing the math on climate costs

OK, fellow citizens: it’s time to play “Do the Math.”. Even casual followers of the news have heard that there’s a debate in Congress over the cost of a proposed social spending/climate remediation bill, the “Build Back Better Act.” The bill, as approved for markup (fleshing out) by both the Senate and the House, was initially valued at $3.5T, most of which, as part of the proposal, would be raised via increased taxes on corporations and wealthier individuals. The money would be spent over 10 years.
ENVIRONMENT
Newswise

Coffee and the Effects of Climate Change

Newswise — Whether you prefer notes of berry and citrus or chocolate and nuts, dark roast or light, a good cup of coffee can be a simple pleasure. You probably would notice if some of your morning brew’s brightness disappeared, or if the familiar fruity aroma dulled a little. Changes like these might not stem from when the beans were roasted or ground, but from growing conditions.
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsBreak
Economy
WWLP

Economic experts see payoff from equity investments

With the Legislature and local governments beginning to make decisions on how to spend billions of dollars in federal relief funding, two economic experts on Thursday urged policymakers to be mindful of equity as they chart a path forward for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
Newswise

Structured management protocols help firms thrive

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. – It stands to reason that better-run companies attract and retain better workers, but what are the actual practices that make a business run better?. “We know a lot about the labor market, and we know a lot about incentives across firms and within firms,” said...
ITHACA, NY
Newswise

Scientists, economists aim to make China agriculture self-sustaining

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. -- As the world grapples with reducing atmospheric greenhouse gas, other serious global environmental problems emerge – such as how to feed China’s burgeoning population without warming the planet. The answer: China must take responsibility for developing sustainable international trade, according to scientists and economists from...
ITHACA, NY
umich.edu

Glasgow climate summit: U-M experts available to comment

Delegates from nearly 200 countries will gather in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of the month for the COP26 climate summit, described by some as a make-or-break chance to curb greenhouse gas emissions and stave off the worst ravages of climate change. University of Michigan experts are available to comment.
ENVIRONMENT
Harvard Crimson

Experts Talk the Economics of Diversity at Kennedy School Conference

Professor Khalil G. Muhammad organized a virtual two-day Truth and Transformation Conference at the Harvard Kennedy School. By Santiago A. Saldivar. Economists and race relations experts convened to discuss the economic repercussions of structural racism in America and the need for continued workplace diversity Friday at the Kennedy School’s Ash Center.
ECONOMY
Newswise

Space tourism experts available for comment

After William Shatner's successful spaceflight, will space tourism boom?. Rachel Fu, Ph.D., is a tourism researcher who follows and forecasts trends in space tourism: http://hhp.ufl.edu/about/faculty-staff/rachel_fu/. Rachel Seidler, Ph.D., studies brain changes from spaceflight and aging: https://hhp.ufl.edu/about/faculty-staff/seidler_rachael/. Broadcast studio available.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shropshire Star

G7 panel calls for change in global economic governance ahead of G20 and Cop26

The advisory panel on economic resilience has presented a road map on how to boost global resilience and rebuild after economic shocks. The G7 economic resilience panel has called for significant change in economic governance to better prepare global economies for the next crisis. Under the UK’s presidency of the...
WORLD
The Conversation U.S.

The pandemic has made it even harder for one in three Americans to obtain healthy, affordable food

COVID-19 has made food access more challenging for many communities. In Michigan State University’s Fall 2021 Food Literacy and Engagement Poll, 31% of the people we talked to said the pandemic had affected their household’s ability to obtain food. This included 28% of households earning less than $25,000, and 38% of those earning more than $75,000 annually. We surveyed 2,002 representative Americans between Aug. 27 and Sept. 1, 2021, to explore how the pandemic influenced the food landscape and shaped people’s food resources, choices and diet. Millions of Americans left the workforce during the pandemic, so it may not be surprising...
FAYETTE, MS
Newswise

Multi-institution project to train Kenyan experts to bring social determinants to bear on modeling health outcomes

Newswise — BROOKLYN, New York, Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – A data-science training program for equipping leaders to support the improvement of health outcomes in Kenya, led by a team from NYU, Brown University, and Moi University in Kenya, was chosen as one of 19 initiatives funded by The National Institutes of Health (NIH) under its new Harnessing Data Science for Health Discovery and Innovation in Africa (DS-I Africa) program.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Conversation

Autumn budget expert Q&A: ‘Rishi Sunak is gambling that economic recovery is genuine’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s autumn budget and three-year spending review looks pivotal for the UK, coming amid shortages, rising prices and yet another COVID surge. With a general election due in the next couple of years, all eyes are on how the chancellor reconciles his strong desire to balance the nation’s books with the fact that many people are getting poorer and levelling up still looks more like a slogan than a commitment.
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

If all 2030 climate targets are met, the planet will heat by 2.7℃ this century. That's not OK

If nations make good on their latest promises to reduce emissions by 2030, the planet will warm by at least 2.7℃ this century, a report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has found. This overshoots the crucial internationally agreed temperature rise of 1.5℃. Released today, just days before the international climate change summit in Glasgow begins, UNEP’s Emissions Gap Report works out the difference between where greenhouse emissions are projected to be in 2030 and where they should be to avoid the worst climate change impacts. It comes as the Morrison government yesterday officially committed to a target of net-zero emissions...
ENVIRONMENT

